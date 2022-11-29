Colorado State Patrol held a demonstration of its new body cameras Monday in Fruita.
The State Patrol is rolling them out to all troopers on the Western Slope, according to Director of Communications and Outreach Wendy Forbes.
“The Colorado State Patrol welcomes Body Worn Cameras (BWC) in addition to the dash cameras we already have,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler. “We are proud of our members and believe BWCs further highlight the professionalism and public trust we hold. BWCs will demonstrate our professionalism, transparency, and public trust in the days, months, and years to come.
The demonstration showed the different capabilities as well as the limitations of the body-worn cameras, according to Forbes.
Sometimes, officers and the cameras see different things because the cameras are usually positioned on the torso of law enforcement personnel, giving the cameras a slightly different angle.
The department began a rollout of Axon Body Worn Cameras in August, according to the Colorado State Patrol website, with a targeted completion date for the rollout of February 2023.
Kessler said the targeted completion date has been moved up, and State Patrol expects all troopers to be outfitted with the new body cameras by the end of this year.
In Colorado, law enforcement organizations are required by law to have implemented body cameras by July 2023, based on a bill passed by the Colorado Legislature in June 2020, after protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd was the Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.
Kessler said the department was already exploring the idea of body cameras before the law was passed, and State Patrol would be making this change even if the law had not been passed.
“We fully welcome the transition,” he said.
Body cameras can act as a second pair of eyes for officers and have great potential for collecting evidence, Kessler said.
Although body-worn cameras are new, State Patrol has had dashboard cameras in its vehicles since 2012, so audio and video collection of evidence is not new to the department, Kessler said.
However, he said, things like trooper reports, experience, training and perspective are still needed, Kessler said, because the camera can’t see everything.
“Our uniform members continue to respond to a variety of incidents across our state’s mountains, plains, highways and in between. Traffic fatalities, criminal activity and impaired driving are among the leading factors in our routine traffic stops and BWCs are a vital tool in ensuring a transparent and consistent approach to each incident our team encounters,” a statement on the patrol’s website read.
