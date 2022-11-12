An investigation into a Colorado State Patrol sergeant is unrelated to a drug stop earlier this year in which troopers reported finding nearly 60 times more marijuana than was actually discovered.
During an interview regarding the status of an investigation into former Sgt. Aaron Laing, Colorado Sate Patrol officials shed light on another case this year in which a man was arrested and charged with transporting 1,598. pounds of marijuana.
It was later revealed that the total was a combined weight was about 25.5 pounds of marijuana flower and concentrate.
The decision to drop the charges was made before the weight discrepancy came to light publicly, prompting questions from the community and a letter from 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein saying the decision to drop charges in the case arose from “insurmountable evidentiary and proof problems that led to it being unprosecutable.”
State Patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard said the mistake was related to a judgment call that officers make when measuring drug quantities, which they must do in part to determine the types of charges that will be filed.
“Frequently, if we find a bag of meth, we leave it in the bag and weigh that,” Packard said. “In this case, what we did, is we left all those edibles in their packaging.”
Given the number of individually wrapped marijuana edibles and the boxes they were contained in, the weight of the packaging amounted to considerably more than would be found in the case of a plastic bag containing meth.
The alternative in this case would have been to remove the edibles from their packaging and weigh them that way, as the crime lab would eventually do to determine the actual weight.
The discrepancy is particularly important in this case because the volume initially reported meant more serious charges to the man arrested in the case.
He was first charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 pounds, which carries a penalty of eight to 32 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine up to $1 million, according to court transcripts.
Prosecutors also used the total 1,598 pound figure to argue for higher bond during initial hearings in the case.
“Fifty pounds is a significant line in state law between the level of felony,” Packard explained. “We weighed all of the packaging and all of that stuff and got to that 1,000-some-odd pound number, whatever that was and we guessed that it was more than 50 pounds of product and that’s how we filed that charge.”
Given those factors, Rubinstein chose to drop the charges altogether.
“I’ve talked to the DA’s office about this and they’re pretty upset and understandably so,” Packard said. “I completely see both sides but we won’t let it happen again.”
The officer in the stop was State Patrol trooper Christian Bollen, who was also the officer involved in two State Supreme Court cases this year where convictions were overturned. Neither those cases nor the marijuana weight discrepancy were related to the investigation into Laing.
“There’s not malintent,” Packard said of the decision to initially weigh the marijuana with the packaging. “I think the worst thing you can say is that we were probably being lazy but, on the unfortunate part, that puts a higher bond than that person deserves.”