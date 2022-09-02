A Colorado State Patrol sergeant in the Fruita troop is under investigation for dishonesty, CSP confirmed Thursday.
Last week, a CSP Major Mark Mason, who heads the patrol’s criminal investigations branch, sent a credibility disclosure notification to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office saying a professional standards investigation had been opened on Sgt. Aaron Laing for lying/dishonesty, which may affect his credibility in court.
According to CSP, the investigation is related to changes to a report by one of his subordinates. The opening of an investigation does not mean the allegations have been substantiated.
The disclosure does not mention which case the investigation is related to, but CSP Fruita recently attracted scrutiny in the case of Zhiyu Liu, a California man who was pulled over Jan. 13 in a rented van with what troopers claimed was 1,598 pounds of marijuana.
Liu, a non-native English speaker who needed a Mandarin interpreter during the court proceedings, turned out to be carrying just over 25 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of marijuana concentrate, according to the crime lab report.
Laing was the supervisor during that incident and trooper Christian Bollen authored the report.
Prosecutors used the amount cited by CSP to argue for a higher bond for Liu, and Judge Craig Henderson referenced the amount in setting a $250,000 bond.
In that case, the district attorney’s office dropped the charges, and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein authored a letter to the editor in The Daily Sentinel in which he said he dismissed the case because it had “insurmountable evidentiary and proof problems that led to it being unprosecutable.”
“I spoke to leadership at the Colorado State Patrol about these issues, to advise them of the situation, and ask them to look into them to assure they did not happen again,” Rubinstein wrote.
Rubinstein declined to comment on the CSP investigation regarding Laing.
The Colorado State Patrol released a statement Thursday, which said:
“The Colorado State Patrol is conducting a professional standards investigation of Sgt. Laing that is designed to protect the public, the department and the employee, to provide the basis for correcting improper employee behavior and to ensure the continued high standards of the Patrol.
“Presently this is an ongoing investigation and no findings of wrongdoing have been determined. Notification occurs before the outcome of an investigation and if allegations are unfounded or unsustained, the Patrol will request that the district attorney’s office remove the credibility disclosure from the record.”