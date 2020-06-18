A study on fake news from researchers with CU Boulder revealed that Facebook users and hard-line conservatives and liberals are the ones that share the most factually inaccurate information on social media.
The study also found that people who don’t trust conventional media post misinformation more often.
“We found that certain types of people are disproportionately responsible for sharing the false, misleading, and hyper-partisan information on social media,” said lead author Toby Hopp, an assistant professor in the Department of Advertising, Public Relations and Media Design, in the press release. “If we can identify those types of users, maybe we can get a better grasp of why people do this and design interventions to stem the transfer of this harmful information.”
The term “fake news” came to prominence in recent years, regularly used by President Donald Trump.
“A decade or two ago, traditional news organizations played a key gatekeeping role in determining what was true or not true,” Hopp said. “Now, with the proliferation of social media and with traditional news organizations under financial distress, there is a change occurring in the way that information flows through society.”
The study analyzed Facebook and Twitter users before, during and after the 2016 election, looking at their ideology and trust in media and society especially.
The users sampled were on a 50/50 gender split and had to be active users of both Facebook and Twitter, must be 18 or older and had to talk about politics online at least once a month.
Before participating, respondents were told that social media messages were collected anonymously and the researchers never knew their identity or the identity of their friends.
Data collection occurred between March 7, 2017 and June 6, 2017 and a total of 783 responses were collected. All the users were from the United States, though data wasn’t collected on their state of residence.
Countermedia, rather than fake news, was used to describe posts that were grossly biased, misleading, hyper-partisan and omitting important information.
For the Facebook sample, those scoring a 7 out of 7 on the conservative scale accounted for more than 25% of all countermedia shares, the highest percentage of any category. Those that self-identified as very liberal, or a 1 out of 7 on the conservative scale, shared countermedia in 17.5% of Facebook posts and 16.4% of Twitter posts.
Those who identified at the extreme ideological spectrum shared nearly 50% of all countermedia shares despite representing less than 23% of the sample, according to the study. The study also found that Facebook is used to transfer fake news much more than Twitter.
Most users, or 71% of Facebook users and 95% of Twitter users, shared no countermedia posts. A total of 1,152 pieces of fake news were shared on Facebook, with a single user responsible for 171 , the study said.
“It is not just Republicans or just Democrats, but rather, people who are — left or right — more ideologically extreme,” Hopp added.