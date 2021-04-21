The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to designate a 25-mile stretch of the Colorado River going through Grand Junction and 16 miles of the North Fork of the Gunnison River in Delta County as critical habitat for the western yellow-billed cuckoo.
The 3,137 acres in Mesa County and 2,326 acres in Delta County are among nearly 300,000 acres in several western states receiving the designation designed to help protect a bird listed as threatened by the agency. That listing requires measures to help it under the Endangered Species Act.
The migratory species travels between wintering grounds in Central and South America and breeding grounds in western North America. It often follows river corridors during migration, and also breeds and raises its young in these corridors. The Center for Biological Diversity describes the cuckoo as visually striking, with flashy white markings on its long tail, and says it is also somewhat unique in its propensity for gorging on spiny caterpillars like tent caterpillars.
The Fish and Wildlife Service says the cuckoo’s numbers have declined because of loss of riparian habitat and habitat fragmentation as a result of conversion of land for agriculture, impacts from dams and river flow management, streambank erosion, overgrazing, and competition from exotic plants. The Center for Biological Diversity says only about 800 pairs of the birds are estimated to remain.
The battle over what should be done to protect the bird has gone on for years. In 2014, the Fish and Wildlife Service designated it as threatened and proposed protecting more than a half-million acres as critical habitat, but never finalized that designation. Last year it rejected a petition to remove the bird from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. It also last year proposed designating more than 493,000 acres as critical habitat, dropping a previous proposal to include habitat on several rivers elsewhere in Colorado but continuing to propose the habitat in Mesa and Delta counties.
Mesa County and Delta County commissioners, the state Department of Natural Resources, the town of Palisade, Club 20 and other entities have argued that the Colorado habitat is on the fringe of the bird’s range, it is only infrequently detected here, and designating the habitat won’t significantly contribute to its conservation. But in its final decision the Fish and Wildlife Service says the local river stretches are important large river systems that are consistently used as breeding areas, and maintaining breeding areas throughout the bird’s range lets it adjust to changes in habitat and food abundance.
Based on the Fish and Wildlife Service’s own initial proposal and recommendations by local entities, the agency ultimately decided the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park and the Leatha Jean Stassen, Walter Walker and Tilman Bishop state wildlife areas can be excluded from critical habitat designation because they already are managed in ways that benefit the cuckoo. The Fish and Wildlife Service is excluding some 866 acres from the Mesa County habitat designation.
More broadly, the Fish and Wildlife Service’s final decision removes or excludes nearly 195,000 acres that were in its earlier proposal, based on existing conservation activities, lack of suitable habitat or interference with the operation and maintenance of critical infrastructure, the agency says.
The impact of the Mesa County designation is somewhat limited because much of the designated habitat is privately owned, and private landowner activities that don’t involve federal action aren’t affected by the designation. Federal agencies must ensure actions they fund, authorize or carry out, even in the case of private land, aren’t likely to jeopardize endangered or threatened species or result in destruction or adverse modification of critical habitat.