The Meyer Ballroom on the Colorado Mesa University campus was outfitted to be a confluence of cultures over the weekend for the third annual Native American Market.
The Market, organized by the Colorado Native American Cultural Programs (NACP), offered guests an opportunity to support Native American vendors, learn about their culture, and bring unity to the public. November is also Native American Heritage Month.
But for Roland McCook, a citizen of the Uncompahgre band of the Northern Ute tribe and founder of NACP, there is another reason for the event.
“We want to remind people that the Native Americans have not gone away. We’re still here,” McCook said, adorned in a traditional headdress. “This brings people together. And when they’re here, they can learn about our culture and different cultures. That enhances the event. Without this, it would just be another vendor circle.”
Within the ballroom, people visited various vendors to take a gander at, or purchase, their products, from jewelry to artwork. All of the vendors are Native American, McCook said. NACP invited them so that they could boost their income and meet others.
One of the vendors was Jake Thillipee, a citizen of the Pueblo Nation in San Juan, just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
His vendor booth was selling jewelry made on the reservation from materials, including sea shells, sterling silver and other gems.
“To us, this signifies who we are and gives us an opportunity to celebrate our traditions,” he said. “This is an amazing thing and we’ve met so many great people here.”
There were also speakers and performances from all cultures. Danza Azteca de Grand Junction danced for the audience, while the CMU Ho’olokahi Polynesian Alliance performed a haka dance.
McCook relished the performance, and watched with a relaxed smile on his face.
McCook grew up on a Utah reservation. His father urged him to go out into the world and get an education, then come back and help his brothers and sisters.
“He told me to go out and talk like the white man,” McCook recalled. “Then he said, ‘But when you learn, come back and help your people.’ ”
McCook later worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
He was then elected as a tribal leader and was nominated for a position on the board of a Smithsonian Institute’s repatriation review committee, which oversees the returning of sacred objects to Native American tribes.
In his travels and experiences, McCook has made a point to preserve and celebrate Native American culture.
And that’s why he hopes people show up for the second day of activities today.
“I hope people remember that we’re here. That’s really what I want people to take from this, to know that we haven’t gone away,” McCook said.