Once an irrigation company or drainage district builds a structure under a county road, that county is forevermore responsible for it.
By law, any entity required to build a culvert, bridge or other structure under or over a county-maintained road, the county is then required to maintain it. That means any county can’t later demand the builder install a new structure when it no longer suffices.
Such was the case in Montezuma County, where its commissioners tried to get Montezuma Valley Irrigation Co. to build a new culvert under a county road in 2017.
But the company argued, successfully, that the law cedes ownership of such a culvert once it is built, and doesn’t have to replace it.
In a precedent-setting case, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against the county.
“A state statute allocated the responsibility for any ditch that crosses a roadway: the ditch owner or creator must ‘construct’ a culvert, bridge or similar structure across the road; and the county must ‘maintain’ that structure,” Judge Christina Gomez wrote in a ruling, joined by Judges Terry Fox and retired Colorado Supreme Court Justice Alex Martinez.
“But when the structure reaches the end of its useful life, who is responsible for replacing it?” the court asked. “We conclude, as the district court did, that the county’s statutory obligation under (the law) to ‘maintain’ culverts, bridges and similar structures includes the obligation to replace such structures.”
The county’s road and bridge department supervisor argued that ‘maintenance’ is keeping an existing structure in working condition. Replacing it would constitute new work.
The county argued that it is “absurd” for taxpayers to pay for a new structure that benefits a private company’s shareholders.
“We disagree with the county’s characterization of these issues,” Gomez wrote. “All three issues involve questions of law, not fact.”
Tim Ryan, Grand Valley Drainage District manager, said that’s not been an issue in Mesa County, saying the ruling is how the district has always operated in the past.