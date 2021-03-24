There’s no way to miss “El Diablo” if it’s rolling down the street.
If the bright red color for which the 1970 Ford F-100 is named doesn’t catch the eye, almost everything on the truck is custom, from the steel grille to the tucked rear bumper.
The same vehicle caught the eye of those at the Barrett-Jackson Cup. El Diablo is among the five finalists for the ultimate best-in-show category.
The winner is chosen by popular vote at barrettjacksoncup.com and will be announced by Barrett-Jackson via livestream at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The ceremony will also air on The History Channel as part of its coverage of the event.
The truck is owned by Fred Bishop, who worked with Willie Davis of WW Speed & Customs in Grand Junction to do the custom building. The upholstery was done by Tracy Weaver of Recovery Room Interiors in Omaha, Nebraska.
For Bishop, the work on the truck started when a relative passed away and gifted the truck. It started as a project to make the truck suitable for everyday driving, but it quickly became something more.
“As we put more and more work into it, it became a show truck,” Bishop said.
The work includes the custom-mixed PPG paint, an all-custom interior, a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8 engine, 6-speed 6R80E automatic transmission, a Ford 9-inch rear end, steel grille, narrowed and tucked front and rear bumpers, as well as flush-mount front and rear glass.
The truck got Davis back to doing what he loved. The Grand Junction native owned his own garage, but said he was “too much of a business owner and not enough of a builder.”
As Davis transitioned to working with Warren Walter at WW Speed & Customs, Bishop stuck with Davis. All told, the build was developed over seven years, with the bulk of the work coming in the past four years.
Even before making the best-in-show finals for Barrett-Jackson, the truck was already turning heads. Out of the 2,300 trucks judged at the Lone Star Throwdown in Houston, El Diablo reigned supreme, taking home another award.
The truck has been on the cover of two magazines — Classic Truck Performance and F-100 Builder’s Guide — and will be featured in two more this summer.
Both men agreed that the bright red custom paint is the best part of the truck, with Davis adding that he’s proud to represent Grand Junction at major events.
“I’m able to represent my home town on the car scene,” Davis said. “We’re a family that put this thing together and we’re darn proud to represent Grand Junction.
“It’s important to have these kids on board and for them to know that being a mechanic isn’t something to settle for or to be looked down on. It’s cool to work on cars and we have a hometown kid from Grand Junction making a statement on a national level.”