Teaching through a computer screen will or has already become the new norm for educators across the district, state and nation as school buildings are shut down due to COVID-19.
For some, adjusting to the technology will be a challenge, but for many, the biggest obstacles will come in how their daily interactions with students change as they conduct meetings and classrooms from their own bedrooms, dining rooms or other home confines.
Fruitvale Elementary teacher Kelly Dougan said her first challenge was just finding a space to host her second-grade classroom for the foreseeable future.
Right now, Dougan has a couple of boxes propping up her Chromebook computer, and she’s doing a lot of her work sitting on the floor of her bedroom. That includes recording lectures and instructional videos for the students.
Adding to the challenge at home are her toddler and two cats.
In her classes, students will log into Google Classroom and immediately receive a message from her letting them know what to do. The lesson will begin with some kind of informational piece, whether that is a recorded lecture or something else, followed by an assignment for them to put to work what they just learned.
Next week, students will be writing sneak peeks of nonfiction books to learn reading strategies and comprehension. The lesson calls for students to read a nonfiction book for a certain amount of time and write a couple of sentences about what the book is about.
For Dougan and most teachers, one of the most difficult parts of the school building closures will be trying to figure out how to continue the hands-on learning and small group activity work that is essential for children she teaches.
“Hardest part for me is the emotional aspect,” Fruitvale Elementary first-grade teacher Gena Rowell said. “These are 6- and 7-year-olds that I’ve developed bonds with and it’s not easy to be apart like this. You can’t connect with kids the same way.
“It’s hard for me and I’m sure it is for them and I’m concerned about them,” she said.
Rowell has her classroom set up in the corner of her bedroom with all the class’s familiar tools and toys in frame, including the class mascot — a lion named Rasheed.
Her first goal for next week will be to make sure all the students can access the technology and know how to use it.
For most students, the first week will be mainly review as they acclimate to the new environment.
Rowell said she’s tried to be as helpful as she can with multiple different kinds of instructions as most of the learning will be done in Google Apps and Classrooms, and it’s a big leap for students just to sign in to the computer successfully.
“I’ve sent along instructional video and audio for them,” she said.
Some type of cooperation and involvement from the parents will likely be necessary, especially for the younger students.
“Five-year-olds don’t need to be typing … that’s not where their learning needs to be right now,” Fruitvale kindergarten teacher Shannon Riley said. Handwriting is also critical for her young students, so she will be asking parents to take pictures of their children’s handwritten work and send it in.
Seemingly forgotten amid the chaos is the fact that the district’s teachers essentially spent their spring week, a scheduled week off for them, prepping for the online switch or at least thinking about how they’d make the transition work.
Riley said she was thankful to the district to be giving them the extra week to plan.
With one middle schooler and one high schooler at home as well, Riley thinks recording her kindergarten lectures and instructions will be the most interesting challenge for her to manage.
She said her daughter has her classroom set up in the living room and a schedule has been put together for the next week so everyone knows when they need to be quiet while mom is recording and when she might be available to help them with their own work.
Riley said her biggest concern is making sure all her students will be logged in come Monday.
As of Thursday, 18 of her 60 students signed in to the Google Classroom.
“It’s a little scary,” she admitted. “Come Monday, if any kid hasn’t joined, I will start making those phone calls to parents.”
Even though the school closure order currently extends through April 17, this new reality for teachers and students could last through the school year, according to Superintendent Diana Sirko.
“I don’t find it highly likely that we may be returning. We’re hoping by May, but it doesn’t sound overly promising,” Sirko said earlier this week.