Changes are coming to School District 51’s Adaptive Physical Education program, but district officials say these changes do not mean a reduction in services for special-needs students.
Currently, there are four adaptive PE teachers. They meet with students with certain special needs and disabilities on a semi-regular basis and instruct them on staying active. They might take the students swimming or host track meets for the entire district. By next school year, there will be only three adaptive PE teachers.
The head of the district’s special-education program says the change was prompted in part because adaptive PE teachers and students don’t meet often, so the district wants to ensure students are getting more physical education.
“We hear they get those services on a monthly or weekly basis. It’s great that they get it, but are they rounding out if they only meet that often?” said Teresa Schott, director of special education for District 51. “Students don’t only write on Mondays, they write every day. So we want a collaborative approach where everyone is helping these students stay active. We want to grow our services.”
To find out what students need to stay active, the district will meet with parents throughout the 2021-22 school year to find out what each student needs. Special education, and adaptive PE in particular, are so individualized that it can be difficult to know what these changes will look like, Schott said.
Schott envisions other teachers and paraprofessionals being trained on how to assist students with these needs. Occupational therapists and physical therapists are already trained to help.
The letter announcing the cutting of one the adaptive PE teacher positions came in an email to parents of students with special needs and disabilities.
“[W]e made the decision to reduce our Adaptive Physical Education (APE) staff in order to re-purpose staffing for other emerging areas along our Special Education continuum of services. Your child’s APE goals and services will remain as they are until your child’s next [Individualized Education Plan] meeting,” the letter said. “At that meeting you, along with your IEP team, will discuss how best to meet your child’s needs in the area of Physical Education. We will ensure that your child has meaningful access and participation and will continue to work on physical/motor skills in the years to come.”
Some district staff and parents found some wording of the letter to be confusing, which stoked fear that the program itself would be discontinued.
A change.org petition was launched showing support for the program, which included a letter said to be from adaptive PE teachers in the district.
“The responsibility to deliver beneficial and appropriate Physical Education content would then fall upon Special Education teachers and General Education PE teachers,” the accompanying message said. “[B]oth would have much less expertise working with special populations in this capacity and lack time and equipment to individualize the instruction.”
Schott clarified that the program is not going away. Adaptive PE teachers as service providers are protected by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, so there’s no legal way for the district to remove them if they wanted to.
“I’ve been getting calls from parents all day asking why I’m removing this program and I have to tell them that we’re not. Then I tell them what we’re doing and they love it,” Schott said. “Maybe I could have been more clear in the letter. But again, we’re not removing the program.”