The overall enrollment at Mesa County Valley School District 51 has continually decreased with each passing year, losing an estimated 449 students between the 2021 and 2022 school years.
However, the number of homeless students in the district has increased over that same period. In 2021, there were 638 homeless kids enrolled in District 51 schools. In 2022, that number rose to 807.
“We know that children are a very good indicator of what’s happening in the greater community, so to see such a huge increase of 200 kids in our district experiencing homelessness, we know that housing is a really big need in our community,” said Grand Junction Housing Manager Ashley Chambers, who provided those figures to the D51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School.
Chambers was joined by Housing Resources of Western Colorado Executive Director Emilee Powell in assisting Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee co-chairmen Tom Parrish and George Rau in providing an overview of Mesa County’s affordable housing situation so that the board can later vote on approving the committee to move forward in its mission of providing more affordable housing for District 51 employees.
Parrish said that the next task that the Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee wants to take on is a survey of all District 51 employees to gauge their housing concerns and predicaments. The board will vote at a later date on granting $10,000 to the committee to conduct the study.
“One of the things we heard this week anecdotally is that we have several teacher families living on county land in trailers,” Parrish said. “The county just decided now that they’re not going to allow trailers to camp on county land, so now you have these teachers where.... where are they going to go? That’s why it’s important that we do a survey of staff to find out what the housing conditions and needs are for 3,000 employees of District 51. What’s the story? What can we do?”
Once the survey’s results have been gathered and analyzed, Parrish said that the committee wants to commit the Hawthorne Building at 410 Hill Ave. — which the district owns but moved out of this year — to workforce housing for District 51 staff. Over the next year, Parrish said the committee would continue to work with Chambers and Powell to find developers interested in transforming the property into affordable housing.
Powell added that the district can request state assistance through grants that encourage affordable workforce housing to combat homelessness.
how dire is the situation?
Chambers said that the federal government defines affordable housing as housing that costs 30% or less of one’s income, including mortgages, taxes and utilities. However, she said underdevelopment of affordable housing has led to housing crises across America, including in the Grand Valley.
“We’ve been underproducing housing for 30 years,” Chambers said. “In order to meet just the normal population growth... we would have to continually produce about 570 units a year, and on average, we’re producing significantly less than that over the years. We’ve hit that goal only a handful of times over 30 years, so that leads us to today where we are in 2022.”
A study by the city showed that the typical Grand Junction household spends 28% of its household income on housing costs and another 25% on transportation, leaving 47% in disposable income that also has to help pay for health care and food.
As of the end of November, the median home price in Mesa County is $379,000 — $129,000 above what the city considers an affordable home price for those who receive Mesa County’s median income — and that median home price reached as high as $416,000 this year. Additionally, the average rental rate in the county is $1,800, according to Chambers.
Mesa County has an inventory of 573 residential listings as of the end of November. However, only 23 of those listings cost below $199,000, and 59 cost between $200,000 and $299,999. Meanwhile, there are 44 active listings that cost at least $1 million and another 64 that cost between $750,000 and $999,999.
Chambers said that the district can’t simply hope that the housing market cools to the point of a recession, as a recession in the housing market is not projected any time soon in Mesa County.
She also said that increasing D51 employee wages wouldn’t solve the problem.
“We’re big proponents of people getting wage increases, but one of the problems in our community is that even if we have significant wage increases, if we’re not producing units, we’re still going to face a shortage,” Chambers said. “Even if we had funds and gave people economic power, they’re still competing in a market that’s not sustainable.”
Rau said that time is of the essence for the school board to act on affordable housing before an increasingly dire situation turns bleak.
“I was personally raised to believe that, as an employer, you have a responsibility to take care of your people,” Rau said. “I wouldn’t call it a crisis now — it’s a problem, but not a crisis — but we’re heading toward a crisis. This is happening all across the country. You have a chance to get ahead of the problem if you start now.”
the perspective of a mom
In addition to serving as the executive director for Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Powell is a mother of two boys who attend D51 schools who have attended Orchard Avenue Elementary School.
She’s seen first-hand the impact that Mesa County’s lack of affordable housing can have on D51 employees.
“I’m thinking back to the teachers we’ve had at Orchard Avenue,” Powell said. “We’ve completed five years there so far and had five wonderful teachers. Four of the five teachers my boys have had are no longer classroom teachers. Only one of those four are still with the district at all in any capacity. They just left the district, and that really saddens me to think that the kids behind my little ones aren’t going to have the experience of having those great teachers.”
However, she provided words of encouragement to the school board about the impact its members can have to improve the state of employee housing.
“Unfortunately, Western Colorado can’t rely on being the affordable part of the state anymore,” Powell said.
“I think the school district is in a really strong position to take a leadership role here because what you all have besides being one of the largest employers in the valley is you have access to land that you can put toward affordable housing that you couldn’t necessarily use for your school projects. That’s what we’re asking you to consider tonight.”