Mesa County Valley School District 51 has found replacements for the trio of high school principals leaving after this semester. It will not, however, hire an assistant superintendent.
In a letter sent to district staff late Tuesday evening that was forwarded to The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday, D51 Superintendent Brian Hill announced a string of new hires and promotions within the district, including six principals who will step into their new roles soon. Two of three high schools that are losing their principal are promoting their assistant principals, as Tracy Arledge will succeed Lanc Sellden at Central and Newt Klusmire will succeed Todd McClaskey at Fruita Monument.
At Grand Junction, Meghan Roenicke will be replaced by Jory Sorensen, the current principal at Redlands Middle School. A successor at Redlands is one of two principal positions the district is looking to fill, along with the Summit Program.
Other principal hires include Kris Friesen (currently a principal in Nebraska) at Scenic Elementary, Shawn Wilson (currently the assistant principal at Chatfield Elementary) at Taylor Elementary and D51 Director of Professional Learning Danny Medved at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
“As y’all know, we had multiple principal openings this school year, and we continue to work through the process of hiring school principals to lead our schools moving forward,” Hill wrote. “I want to start by saying how appreciative we are of the individuals who have been serving in these roles prior to this round of hiring. Whether they are retiring or moving to a new place and role, we appreciate all that they have given to D51 in their roles as principal.”
ADMINISTRATIVE MOVES
Hill noted that some central office administrative positions won’t be backfilled for next year, saying the district prefers to find ways to combine central office positions where possible and not backfill vacated positions if they don’t need to be filled.
The most notable example is the assistant superintendent position, which has been vacant since Hill was promoted from the role to replace Diana Sirko as superintendent last year. Hill has previously stated his intentions to hire an assistant superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year to help assist the district in implementing its recently adopted strategic plan, but he ultimately changed his mind.
“While this is an important position for a district of our size, I have decided to continue to not backfill it at this time,” Hill wrote. “That results in a reduction of multiple central office administration FTEs and a redistribution of funds from vacated positions to not add any costs to hire the elementary assistant director of curriculum and professional learning.”
While the district won’t be hiring an assistant superintendent, it has filled three pre-existing administrative positions at its central office level. Current Director of Site Leadership Dan Bunnell has been tabbed as the executive director of D51 Student Services, current Director of Curriculum Jackie Anderson has been tabbed as the executive director of teaching and learning design, and Anne-Marie Tennyson, currently the director of exceptional student services in Steamboat Springs, has been hired as the new director of Special Education.
The district is still seeking three central office positions that are pre-existing positions that need to be backfilled. These include a new secondary director of curriculum and professional learning, a new director of site leadership, and a new director of social, emotional and behavior services.
Hill said the district is hiring a new administrative position in the elementary assistant director of curriculum and professional learning, which he said will be funded by the reduction of one elementary content specialist retiring after this semester and additional funding reductions from other positions.
“By combining the curriculum and professional learning teams, we will better align curriculum implementation and curriculum based professional learning. The secondary director of curriculum and professional learning and elementary assistant director of curriculum and professional learning positions will be under the direction of the executive director of teaching and learning and will provide the benefit of focusing on either the elementary or secondary implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of teaching and learning,” Hill wrote.
“These changes demonstrate how we are working to preserve and protect the services and supports we provide staff and schools while building alignment and coherence across our system in service to our Strategic Plan goals and the D51 graduate profile.”
Terrie Requa, one of the district’s four directors of site leadership, is retiring, so the district will go from four directors of site leadership to three. The district will also not backfill the director of professional learning position vacated by Medved, with the job’s roles to be split between the elementary assistant director of curriculum and professional learning and the secondary director of curriculum and professional learning.