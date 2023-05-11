Mesa County Valley School District 51 has found replacements for the trio of high school principals leaving after this semester. It will not, however, hire an assistant superintendent.

In a letter sent to district staff late Tuesday evening that was forwarded to The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday, D51 Superintendent Brian Hill announced a string of new hires and promotions within the district, including six principals who will step into their new roles soon. Two of three high schools that are losing their principal are promoting their assistant principals, as Tracy Arledge will succeed Lanc Sellden at Central and Newt Klusmire will succeed Todd McClaskey at Fruita Monument.

