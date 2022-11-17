Developments in the stalemate between School District 51, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County regarding who is responsible for the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool inspired some speakers during recent School Board and District 51 meetings.
The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool came into question around 2019, but an effort by community members to save the pool from demolition kept the facility open as the county, city and district sought a long-term solution.
The pool’s future again seems in doubt after talks between the district and city broke down last week.
Superintendent Brian Hill went over past contracts between the three parties who jointly own and operate the Orchard Mesa Pool at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School, with board members solidifying their stance that the district has never been an equal funding partner in the project beyond providing the property and paying for utilities such as electricity.
President Andrea Haitz said that the district has no interest in taking over operations of the pool from the city, putting up the millions required to modernize the facility or paying the city $800,000 — an estimated one-third of operating costs and needed improvements — to exit the agreement.
Noah Bradshaw worked for the city for about eight years as a lifeguard, swim instructor and pool manager, so he felt the need to share his insight with the school board.
“The thing that stuck out to me tonight was seeing the original contracts of the agreement and seeing that the city and the county were responsible for the maintenance of the facility,” Bradshaw told the school board Tuesday. “In the eight years that I worked there, the only thing I could think of was how the city did not do any maintenance. I will say, in 2013, there was a renovation where they replastered the pool. However, the renovation was botched, pretty much. The locker rooms are a good example; if you walk in there, they’re disgusting, and that came from that renovation.
“Outside of that, I felt like the city definitely did not upkeep their end of the bargain, so I kind of came here to support the pool and it definitely means a lot to me, but to see the city push this off as you guys’ responsibility when they didn’t take care of that place in the eight years I worked there says a lot to what the city’s trying to do.”
Bradshaw also attended the City Council meeting Wednesday night and again spoke on the pool, affirming his support and saying the district had made a good case for why the city should be taking the lead on the facility.
“The district made a very convincing argument that their responsibility was to provide the land for that building, which they did,” Bradshaw said. “The building is actually falling apart at the seams and the city should be responsible.”
Carissa Fisher, a former coworker of Bradshaw’s, echoed his sentiments and expressed her disappointment in the city for its management of the pool both Tuesday to the School Board and again Wednesday at the City Council meeting.
She pleaded with the school board to find a way to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open.
“You mentioned that district dollars need to be spent in a way that impacts the buildings your students are in, and I want to make a correction: while they may only be using 37 school days, there are students from our schools in that facility every single day that it’s open, from one of the poorest communities in our valley,” Fisher said.
“Thousands are enrolled in swim lessons, and it may not be during school hours but they’re in there 365 days a year. What I’m asking is that you continue to be flexible and willing to find a way to keep that pool open, whether it’s money or partnerships. Just take interest in it. It impacts the students in this community and it’s more than an issue of who wants to take responsibility for the poor, tattered building, and it doesn’t matter whose fault it is that everything has gone by the wayside.”
Fisher also said the Orchard Mesa Pool has provided experience to teenagers that is in line with the district’s mission, and that closing the pool would mean teenagers have one less route to see the benefits of living out District 51 ideals.
“Many young adults got their first job at the pool and many of them were still in high school,” Fisher said. “They learned life-saving skills and a work ethic to lead them to pursue careers in the medical field as paramedics, doctors, nurses and other notable professions like teachers, pilots, health care service workers and community leaders. This ties into the district’s goals of providing robust options for learning and future career development for students.”
However, the school district also received some criticism — in the form of shared blame — from Lydia Meyers.
“One of the reasons we’re in this problem now is because it was pushed off and pushed off and pushed off,” Meyers said.
“You guys were supposed to have a person on the pool board, so you should have known things that needed to be done because that was part of the school district’s responsibility.
“These things keep getting pushed and pushed and pushed, yet it takes a village to raise our community, so it is the school district’s responsibility just as it is the city’s responsibility and the county’s responsibility .... It’s (the district’s) building, so it is your responsibility.”
Fisher, speaking Wednesday night to City Council, expressed dismay that the pool was not a scheduled item on the agenda, saying community members “deserve a few answers” as to why a deal to operate the pool couldn’t get done.