A week after breaking ground on the next Grand Junction High School, school officials are looking to revisit some decisions with an eye on inflation and potential cost overruns.
The Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School to discuss the board’s role in making budgetary and program decisions regarding the construction of the new Grand Junction High School.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the $145 million school took place last week, with the school scheduled to open its doors to students in the fall of 2024.
Amid inflation and rising cost of materials, board members serving on the Grand Junction High School Bond Executive Committee — Vice President Will Jones, Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, and Doug Levinson — believe it could be beneficial for more significant and difficult decisions that arise throughout the next couple of years to go through the school board.
Colleen Kaneda, a project manager with the project’s owner’s representative, Dynamic Program Management, will be in attendance at the special meeting. Members of the Executive Committee could also be in attendance to provide the school board with in-depth information about the current state of the project’s finances.
During this week’s school board meeting, Jones began the discussion by requesting the scheduling of the special meeting after potential cuts to the project came up in recent Executive Committee meetings, courtesy of former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, who isn’t a member of the committee but was one of the biggest public backers of the bond measure to greenlight the new school last November.
“We proposed that to Colleen, and that’s what the meeting was (Monday),” Jones said. “We’re not saying cuts are going to happen. We’re looking for different ways, because they’re telling us that inflation and prices of steel and everything are raising on a daily basis, so if we make it barely on-budget, that would be kind of a miracle. We just want to figure out ways to do this without hurting the program or the school.”
Board President Andrea Haitz then asked Jones if he was suggesting complete board input on the project.
“It’s something that’s so significant that you don’t really want to turn over to a committee,” Jones said. “We want to make sure it’s a board (process), because eventually, we’re all responsible for it. We want to be fiscally responsible, so it’s a board decision.”
Lema said that she and Assistant Superintendent and soon-to-be Superintendent Brian Hill talked about ideas Foster brought to the table last week.
Board member Kari Sholtes expressed concern that Jones and Lema were being directed more by Foster than the committee that had been long-approved. However, Jones said Foster’s suggestions were simply something to ponder and weren’t the reason he requested a special meeting.
“They’re fair ideas to consider,” Lema said. “We don’t have to do it, but I do think we should consider them as a board. We talked about the executive committee and what its charge really was, and I don’t know if I’ve yet gotten the answer to that specifically.
“What was the charge of the committee? That’s a piece that we need to know. Colleen had even said, ‘Well, we’re really kind of nearing the end of what the executive committee would be expected to do.’ Maybe now it is time for the board to take a little bit more of a strong position in decisions that are being made.”
Levinson said his impression from talking with Kaneda is that the project has not yet faced any circumstances that assure a raise in the price tag and that, as of now, no changes to the budget are anticipated.
Hill said his understanding from talking to Kaneda is that much of an executive committee’s role in projects such as the new GJHS is that it ceases being the primary decision-making entity once the design phase is done and construction has begun.
“A lot of work has gone in for the past year or two to get us to the point we’re at today, so the executive committee has been helpful in helping guide some of these larger decisions, but I think the way Colleen phrased it in the last meeting was, since we have board members on that committee, if there are some pretty large items — like one of them they’re discussing was talking about the gym — it could be a pretty big shift in the program and the design of the building, and that’s something they’ll maybe want to bring back to the larger board,” Hill said. “You normally don’t bring every single little decision back because we’ll never get the project done if we do that.”
How much money goes into every facet of the new school and any cuts to the original plan have a direct impact on the programs the school will be able to offer. The example Jones used was the kitchen for the school’s culinary program, and how actions such as investing in an $80,000 oven instead of a commercial-standard $150,000 oven could prove wise if inflation thwarts the ability to come in under budget or on budget otherwise.
“It’s in our statement that we want to engage, empower and envision, and we don’t want to pull that away from kids, but we want to make sure that we’re getting the bang for their buck but not at an expensive price,” Jones said. “I just want to be sure that we just build a school that’s safe and secure and the kids are getting their education, and do it at a price that we know we’re OK at.”
Superintendent Diana Sirko said that, should the board take more of an active role in making decisions about the building of the new school, all of its members should take the perspective of GJHS leadership into account.
“We need to not lose sight of the fact that we need this to be a working site that really makes a difference; like when (GJHS principal) Meghan (Roenicke) was talking about why they want the kitchen facility that they were talking about, because of the instructional programs, the students who want credits in that area, we do want to be frugal with the dollars and really look at the big picture, but we also want to take guidance from, for instance, the principal in terms of their instructional programs,” Sirko said.
“We don’t want to lose sight of the overall goal of having a high-quality program that’s in that building. We’ll find a balance. I think it’s just about working on it together.”
Sholtes expressed concern that the board taking on the role of approving decisions related to the project could lead to consistent delays that harm the project budgetarily as well.
Haitz said such a shift wouldn’t be about the board micromanaging the project, but rather transparency with the community and keeping the project in line with the budget.