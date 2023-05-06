The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education announced at the beginning of negotiations with the Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA) on Thursday that board members would no longer be present at the meetings, a departure from years past.
The board’s statement cited its status as a decision-making body, rather than a negotiating one, as the key factor in its decision to not attend the meetings.
The negotiations will consist of members of the district’s leadership team, Superintendent Brian Hill, the district’s in-house legal counsel and outside legal counsel David Price (who has participated in these negotiations in years past). Teachers will be represented by the MVEA. Outside of board members not attending, these negotiations will otherwise resemble the ones of the past.
Board President Andrea Haitz, speaking on behalf of the board, told The Daily Sentinel that the district’s legal counsel isn’t taking the board’s place in negotiations and that the decision for the board to no longer attend negotiations was made because such negotiating isn’t what its members are tasked to do.
The Daily Sentinel contacted the Colorado Association of School Boards and was told that, indeed, a large number of school boards around the state do not have board members participate in negotiations with their districts’ respective teachers’ unions.
“Our negotiating team, which includes the superintendent and other key administrators, as well as legal counsel, is participating in the process on the board’s behalf, just as a team of MVEA representatives is participating on behalf of District teachers, counselors, and psychologists,” Haitz said. “Other school districts use a similar approach, and in the past, the District 51 Board has not always conducted negotiations directly. I am hopeful and optimistic that the approach the board is employing this year will help assure negotiations are conducted in a professional and efficient manner, and will yield positive outcomes for our students, staff, and community.”
Haitz addressed concerns from some past and present MVEA leaders about the board falling out of touch with teachers’ needs by not attending these negotiating sessions.
“Some people will always see change, and exploring different ways to do things, as an opportunity to criticize. However, I don’t think this particular criticism is valid,” Haitz said. “Our board has many opportunities to learn about staff needs outside of the negotiating room. For example, our board members spend a lot of time in school buildings, talking to teachers, principals, and other staff, and we are well aware of the issues that are the subject of negotiations this year.”
MVEA PRESIDENT WEIGHS IN
This year’s round of negotiations will be Tim Couch’s last as MVEA President before Amy Sue Javernick, the co-chair of Grand Junction High School’s special education department, steps into the role. Couch said the first meeting Thursday felt “a lot different” but also said the change isn’t guaranteed to alter how negotiations proceed overall.
“Fifty years ago, we got our original contract, then about 10 years after that, we started meeting and negotiating through this process where we have the board, the district leadership people and the MVEA all at the table,” Couch said. “For the last 40 years, we’ve been meeting with the board, the superintendent and the MVEA all at the table. This year, we’re not doing that.”
He said the first night of negotiations “seemed to go pretty well” and that it approached simple topics.
“Time will tell how the process works,” Couch said. “It’s just much different than having everybody at the table to talk. That process, in my opinion and in a lot of other people’s opinions, is very important so that everybody understands what we’re doing. The board is there so you can talk to them and, if they have questions, you can explain to them why it’s important to educators and to students. Without them at the table, I think there will be some communication lost between what’s occurring in the classroom and what the board understands as to why we’re changing language or writing new language.”
Despite the change, Couch isn’t pessimistic about how this negotiating process will play out or certain that it’ll carry serious ramifications.
“Maybe it’ll be OK. Maybe it’ll work out in the end,” Couch said. “I think we do lose something in this process and the building of reliable relationships is trust between everybody that’s involved in our district. I think some of that is lost when everybody doesn’t see everybody collaborating and cooperating, it builds distrust. I think that’s one of the ramifications we’ll have to try to deal with moving forward.”
HIGHER PAY FOR TEACHERS?
District 51 is set to receive a bigger windfall than expected — potentially as much as $216 million — in funds from the state because of the Public School Finance Act. Hill said the district’s top priority for those funds was to increase teachers’ base salaries.
Couch is hopeful that the district will ultimately follow through on their word once the dust of these negotiations settles.
“The MVEA’s doing what we always do, and that’s building a system that’s collaborative where we work with the district to get better pay. This year, we’ve got this really great funding coming from the state, so we should be able to do really well in the area of better pay and better benefits, which is what we work on all the time,” Couch said.
“Hopefully, the comments of school board members over the last year will hold true through the negotiations, which have been, ‘We need to get more pay into people’s pockets so we can retain and recruit new teachers.’ We’ve done work on the new salary schedule, so that should really help, and then we’ll have an influx of money that should be able to help us get base pay up to the levels that meet the districts around the state. We’re still pretty far behind the state average in pay, so hopefully, this year, we can make some of that up.”