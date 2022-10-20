The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education solidified the district’s direction in employee insurance and benefits Tuesday night.
At its business meeting at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, the board was unanimous in two decisions, although the board’s vice president, Will Jones, wasn’t in attendance.
First, the board voted 4-0 to opt out of the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program, two weeks after opting out was recommended by D51 Executive Director of Human Resources Nikki Jost.
If the district had opted into the FAMLI program, employers and employees would both be responsible for funding the program, splitting the 0.9% premium 50/50 (or, by wage percentage, 0.45% from each side). However, since employees have the option to enroll in the program themselves without their premiums increasing from what they would be if the district was also enrolled, the board agreed to opt out of the program, needing little discussion to come to the decision.
“It doesn’t help the employees for us to opt in,” said board member Kari Sholtes. “They can opt in by themselves and we can assist with that if needed.”
After that, the board voted 4-0 to approve the district’s contract with Monument Health to move to a single-option health insurance plan. Earlier this month, an evaluation of the plan by health care actuarial consulting firm Leif Associates determined that this plan will save district employees, including teachers and their families, as much as $3,500 on their health insurance annually and will allow the district to balance its budget by the end of 2023 and replenish its reserves through the savings.
Monument Health’s coverage of district staff will go into effect on New Year’s Day.
D51 DOWN 449 STUDENTS
D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo gave a presentation to the board on the district’s 2021-2022 fourth-quarter and 2022-2023 first-quarter financial figures.
Trujillo said that, overall, revenues and expenditures for this school year are tracking as expected. The budget re-adoption will take place in January after October’s student count is finalized in November.
A raw count of students from Oct. 3 showed that enrollment is around where the district anticipated in building its budget for this school year. According to the count, the district is down 449 students from last year. The budget was based on having 415 fewer students than last year.
dawn's day
The board and Superintendent Brian Hill recognized D51 Special Education Coordinator Dawn Cruickshank for receiving the 2022 Arc Mesa County Child Advocate of the Year Award.
Since 1956, Arc Mesa County has been advocating for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families to ensure their access to education, employment and recreational opportunities in the community. Each year, the nonprofit organization recognizes community members who have made a difference for the disabled community and have gone above and beyond in giving their time, resources and knowledge to the initiative.
Cruickshank has worked with and been an advocate for D51’s special-needs students for more than a quarter-century, earning her the Child Advocate of the Year Award this year.
“This award not only recognizes the work she does every day for District 51 students, but it also highlights her willingness and accomplishments in working with the disabled community in Mesa County,” said Board President Andrea Haitz.
comments
reveal concerns
Two topics dominated the audience comments portion of the meeting: Struggles facing district staff and a short story allegedly assigned to students at Fruita Middle School.
Multiple teachers spoke about the district’s difficulty in recruiting new teachers, the clash between low pay and a regional lack of affordable housing, unruly behavior by kids in school and other issues.
One teacher said that students can tell when staff are under-resourced, as that under-resourcing makes itself apparent in all aspects of the school experience, from holes in desks in classrooms to asbestos in the ceilings to bathrooms where urine is leaking out of the walls.
“The state of our schools constantly reminds students that their teachers are underpaid,” this teacher said.
Rocky Mountain Elementary School teacher Kerry Hicks detailed her experience with her and her fellow teachers’ struggles, saying that the school’s employees are not at a good place in their mental health and are at “the breaking point.” Hicks offered anecdotes such as her getting lost on the way home from school one day, one of her coworkers suffering from a panic attack in their classroom in front of students and another coworker feeling daily heart palpitations.
“In our youngest students, what it looks like is screaming, and I do mean prolonged screaming, hours on end, pretty much constantly throughout the day… It’s happening in almost every single primary classroom in my school,” Hicks said. “We need the people making decisions in our building to be there for entire days so they can see for themselves what we are trying to do and what we are going through and what we’re up against.”
Other speakers voiced their frustration about a Fruita Middle School teacher assigning students to read and report on the 2010 short story “Ponies” by Kij Johnson that depicts acts of violence, bullying, and death.
The book deals with themes about the costs of trying to fit into groups and not thinking for one’s self.
Multiple parents asked the board for clarification about the process through which the district approves literature and also wanted to know if the teacher in question would be fired or transferred to another school.
One speaker said that the district can’t deal with issues like bullying, intolerance and violence while students are being subjected to graphic materials like “Ponies.”