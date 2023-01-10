In a photo from May 2021, a swimmer uses the Orchard Mesa Pool, which is funded in a partnership among the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51. The pool will remain open until an alternative is found, including a community recreation center. Grand Junction residents will vote on the recreation center proposal in April.
District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz said the district is putting out a request for proposal to see if there are any outside entities interested in assuming control of the Orchard Mesa Pool, pending a vote on a community recreation center.
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
At last Wednesday’s Grand Junction City Council meeting, Mayor Anna Stout announced that a tentative agreement had been reached among the city, Mesa County and School District 51 to keep the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool open until a new community recreation center is built at Matchett Park.
Grand Junction residents will vote on a ballot measure to approve the new community center this April. If the measure passes, District 51 will continue to own the existing Orchard Mesa Pool building and pay for some utility costs until the proposed new recreation center opens.
“We’ve been sensitive this whole time as to whatever the city’s looking to do,” said District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz. “Our stance from the beginning has been that we really don’t want to own and operate a pool. That kind of left things in the city’s court, so to speak, as far as what they wanted to do in continuing to run and operate the pool. We were open to several different options.
“Obviously, it’s their ballot measure and it’s something the district had mentioned at one point too: that we could just see if the rec center would pass and then keep the pool open in the meantime. There were some different ideas that were rolled around, but it ultimately was up to the city and what they wanted to do because they are the operator of the pool.”
Haitz, who was recently elected to the Colorado Association of School Boards board of directors in the 10th region, said the D51 Board of Education is putting out a request for proposal (RFP) to determine if any outside entities would want to assume control of the Orchard Mesa Pool, which includes covering the expenses of utilities and needed improvements.
If an entity responds to the RFP and is willing to take on the Orchard Mesa Pool, it could remain in place even if the new community recreation center at Matchett Park is approved and built.
“I know there’s been community input in that, even if they get a community rec center, they would like the Orchard Mesa Pool to remain open, so we’ll share whatever information we get back on those RFPs to see if there’s something that may work for the city as well if, looking forward, they want to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open even if the rec center passes,” Haitz said.
“That’s really their decision. That’s not something the district will be involved in, but we’ll continue to participate with paying utilities in the meantime. We are looking at an end time for being out of the pool.”
However, Haitz made clear the position that the school board has held from the beginning: “We will be out of it, one way or the other, similar to what the county has expressed.”
“We’re in support of working with the city on keeping the pool open until the rec center passes,” Haitz said. “What we’re really looking at, per what Mayor Stout confirmed for Council Member (Dennis) Simpson, is that it’s basically going to be similar to the agreement that was in place, but we obviously need to get a new agreement in place and state who will be doing what.
“It does sound like the city and the county may cap some of the amounts of money that they want to put into those improvements, but they will have to figure out what those numbers look like.
“From the district’s standpoint, we’re still very much able to continue with the utility costs we’ve been participating in. We’re still more than happy to participate in that.”