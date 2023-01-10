At last Wednesday’s Grand Junction City Council meeting, Mayor Anna Stout announced that a tentative agreement had been reached among the city, Mesa County and School District 51 to keep the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool open until a new community recreation center is built at Matchett Park.

Grand Junction residents will vote on a ballot measure to approve the new community center this April. If the measure passes, District 51 will continue to own the existing Orchard Mesa Pool building and pay for some utility costs until the proposed new recreation center opens.