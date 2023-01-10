D51 Board Prez Haitz chosen as CASB representative

At the start of December, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz was elected to the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) board of directors, representing the association’s 10th region.
CASB is governed by a 23-member board comprised of school board members from each of CASB’s 12 regions.
The school districts in Region 10 are District 51, De Beque 49-JT, Plateau Valley 50, Meeker RE-1, Garfield County No. 16, Garfield RE-2, Rangely RE-4, Roaring Fork and Aspen.
“I’m excited to represent Region 10 in the state association,” Haitz said. “I’m looking forward to bringing our unique perspectives and concerns from Western Colorado. In Region 10, we have some rural school districts and some that are neither rural nor urban.
“As far as I know, no one from Mesa County has ever sat on the state association board; I look forward to advocating for our region to represent Western Colorado at the state level.”
CASB was established in 1940 to provide a structure through which school board members could unite to promote the interests and welfare of Colorado’s 178 school district.
CASB represents more than 1,000 school board members and superintendents statewide, providing services, information and training programs to support and advocate for them as they govern their local districts.
Membership benefits and solutions are designed to enhance school board effectiveness and help board members increase their knowledge, boost their efficiency and connect more with their communities.