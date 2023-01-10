Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
D51 Board Prez Haitz chosen as CASB representative

Scott Crabtree

Andrea Haitz

Money raised for 2021 election: $37,280

At the start of December, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz was elected to the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) board of directors, representing the association’s 10th region.

CASB is governed by a 23-member board comprised of school board members from each of CASB’s 12 regions.

