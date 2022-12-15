The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted at its business meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School to reject a request from the D51 Affordable Housing Exploration Committee for $10,000 to conduct a survey.

The $10,000 would have gone toward a consultant to carry out a survey among D51 employees to paint a clearer picture of their housing conditions, with the results propelling the committee’s next move in attempting to secure an affordable housing program in the district.