The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted at its business meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School to reject a request from the D51 Affordable Housing Exploration Committee for $10,000 to conduct a survey.
The $10,000 would have gone toward a consultant to carry out a survey among D51 employees to paint a clearer picture of their housing conditions, with the results propelling the committee’s next move in attempting to secure an affordable housing program in the district.
Board President Andrea Haitz said that she would like the committee’s co-chairs, George Rau and Tom Parrish, to attend a future work session so they could have a discussion about what will come next.
“I actually did reach out to the district to ask if there’s a way we could conduct a survey initially, and there is a way we could survey our staff with no cost,” Haitz said. “It wouldn’t be $10,000. I like that idea first to know if we have the appetite and interest from our staff and teachers, to know if we’re ready to then pledge $10,000 to a much more in-depth survey. I think there’s a way we could go about it in our own aspect.”
“The problem I see with it is I understand they’re wanting money for a survey, but I want to know if they’ve looked at other ways to actually do the survey without costing thousands of dollars to go something or if there’s a guarantee that we’d get participation from teachers and other areas like that,” added Board Vice President Will Jones. “That’s a lot of money to give out to a survey that may not be taken but by a few people.”
Haitz said the board will schedule two future resolutions for voting: one for the district to conduct its own internal survey of employees about housing affordability and their living conditions, and the other to decide what to do with the district’s property at 410 Hill Ave. that has been suggested as a possible location for affordable employee housing by Rau and Parrish.
“I would like to know if our teachers and staff would like down payment assistance more than the district helping provide housing in some shape or form,” Haitz said. “That way, they could go purchase a property wherever they want in town, and maybe we could do some fundraising or do something else where we can give our teachers some benefit for purchasing.”
Rau told The Daily Sentinel that time is of the essence for the district to take action in understanding and acting upon the housing needs of its employees. He pointed toward Mesa County’s efforts in combating the lack of child care spots by opening new centers and assisting new and long-existing child care centers as an example of a public entity actively working to solve a community-wide issue.
He also referenced the Vail Unified School District’s program that provides more affordable housing for staff.
The board unanimously approved a resolution that will allow Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado to seek approval from the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) to open sites in Mesa County.
In 2019, the school district became an exclusive authorizer for charter schools, requiring those wishing to open a charter school through the CSI to be approved by the school board first.
The board on Nov. 15 voted not to approve Wildflower’s application to join the district with four small charter school sites throughout the Grand Valley. However, if the CSI approves Wildflower’s application, the Montessori school system will have the green light to come to the Western Slope.
“The reason I feel confident in this resolution is that I did see the CSI breakdown of what they were going to do to walk this school through (the process of expanding to the Grand Valley), so I would suspect that, maybe after they’ve gotten their feet underneath them, we may see them return to the district to actually be an in-district charter school,” Haitz said.