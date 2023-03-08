Mesa County Valley School District Board President Andrea Haitz, pictured speaking at Saturday's D51 Board Coffee event at Tope Elementary, was one of three, including Angela Lema and Will Jones, to vote against having a MarillacHealth clinic in the new Grand Junction High School
District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz said the district is putting out a request for proposal to see if there are any outside entities interested in assuming control of the Orchard Mesa Pool, pending a vote on a community recreation center.
Mesa County Valley School District Board President Andrea Haitz, right, and vice president Will Jones, pictured at Saturday's D51 Board Coffee event at Tope Elementary, voted, along with Angela Lema,to vote against having a MarillacHealth clinic in the new Grand Junction High School
Mesa County Valley School District Board President Andrea Haitz, pictured speaking at Saturday's D51 Board Coffee event at Tope Elementary, was one of three, including Angela Lema and Will Jones, to vote against having a MarillacHealth clinic in the new Grand Junction High School
Scott Crabtree
D51 Angela Lema
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz said the district is putting out a request for proposal to see if there are any outside entities interested in assuming control of the Orchard Mesa Pool, pending a vote on a community recreation center.
Scott Crabtree
D51 Will Jones
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Valley School District Board President Andrea Haitz, right, and vice president Will Jones, pictured at Saturday's D51 Board Coffee event at Tope Elementary, voted, along with Angela Lema,to vote against having a MarillacHealth clinic in the new Grand Junction High School
As things stand, the new Grand Junction High School will not include a school-based health center funded and operated by MarillacHealth.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School, where it ended the evening with a 3-2 vote to reject the inclusion of the clinic in the school. Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted to reject the clinic. Board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voted to include the clinic.
Both Haitz and Jones cited a lawsuit filed against MarillacHealth as one of the core reasons for their decision. They both expressed disappointment that they found out about the lawsuit not from the healthcare provider but from an anonymous email. Both said that MarillacHealth not informing the board of the lawsuit showed a lack of transparency that made it hard for the board to "build trust" with them.
Haitz read a District 51 statement that she said was approved by its attorney:
“On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, an anonymous email was sent to D51 and the board via the feedback form from the district website. The email stated that a lawsuit had been filed in Mesa County and cited the allegations and the case number. The complainant alleges fraudulent misuse of school-based health center grant money for the clinic housed in Central High School. This is all that is presently known by D51 and our legal team is monitoring it closely.”
Haitz also expressed disappointment that alternatives to the school-based health center that she and Jones suggested were "really kind of dismissed" by MarillacHealth.
“The happy medium that I spent a lot of time and mental brain damage trying to figure out what would work was to find a possibility where the clinic could be somewhere near the school," Haitz said. "I thought that was a happy medium because it would still be way too close for some parents but it would still be close enough for accessibility of our other students that need access to that. It’s even more accessible because it can be open in the summertime and other hours vs. just only when school is open.
"I would still be open to that conversation. I just feel that there’s enough concern in our community about it being right in the middle of our school, so looking for an alternative that could be close by was the happy medium of listening to both sides of our community.”
Jones echoed Haitz' sentiment that the board could later approve an alternate plan for a clinic.
“I’m not saying ‘no’ because I don’t believe it should be there or doesn’t need to be there," Jones said. "Everything within our school buildings has to be there within reason and it’s good for our kids and good for the district. There’s a lot of things going around about, ‘We’re not in this business, we’re not in this business, we’re not in the health business,’ but technically, if you want to speak about it, we’re all in the business somehow. We’re parents, we’re counselors, we’re doctors, we’re mechanics, we’re plumbers, whatever.”
The MarillacHealth clinic was included in the new school's nearly $145 million construction budget as an add-on alternative that wouldn't increase the budget if approved. However, D51 Chief Operating Officer Clint Garcia told the board in past meetings that, should the board wait past the start of this month and then approve a clinic later in the construction process or after the school opens, it would raise the price of the project.
“The infrastructure will be in place to do whatever we need to in the space,” Garcia told the board at its Jan. 13 meeting.. “I will add, though, that there’s obviously a cost to renovating a space, so whatever that it, health clinic or classroom or whatever it is, there’s a cost associated with that.”
The vote followed a couple of months of debate between board members and community members about whether a school-based health clinic should be included in the new Grand Junction High School, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.
Those against the idea of such a clinic in Grand Junction High School said that the 2021 bond measure — which many of them voted to approve — didn't specify that an independent health clinic would be part of the new school. Some board members, including Haitz, have also expressed that they were unaware that such a clinic had been included in the project plans when they approved the start of construction.
Critics of the school-based health center often cited their discomfort with such a clinic potentially eroding parents' ability to consent to services their children receive. Some expressed concern that the district may be wandering into potential future legal issues should state laws regarding health care for minors. Others expressed concern that students would be receiving contraception or transgender health care.
Parental consent is required for minors in Colorado for most services. Minors can access all reproductive services without parental consent, however, but services like abortion — which MarillacHealth does not provide — require parental notification. Minors who are 12 years or older can access mental health care services without parental consent.
Those in favor of the clinic have often cited the MarillacHealth school-based health center at Central High School, known as the Warrior Wellness Center. The center opened in the fall of 2020 and provides mental, physical and dental health services for students.
Some Central students have attended school board meetings to talk about their experiences with the Warrior Wellness Center during audience comments and vouch for a similar clinic in the new Grand Junction High School.
Levinson and Sholtes remained steadfast in their support for a clinic in Grand Junction High School, with both making the case for the clinic before the board ultimately rejected it.
“For me, this is not a difficult decision," Levinson said. "For me, I focus on what’s best for kids, and this, to me, is a no-brainer.”