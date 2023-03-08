D51 Board 2022

Andrea Haitz; Angela Lema; Will Jones; Kari Sholtes; Doug Levinson

As things stand, the new Grand Junction High School will not include a school-based health center funded and operated by MarillacHealth.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School, where it ended the evening with a 3-2 vote to reject the inclusion of the clinic in the school. Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted to reject the clinic. Board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voted to include the clinic.

