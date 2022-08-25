The Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night to decide whether to approve negotiations for a change in its health insurance benefits for employees, ultimately tabling the matter until next week.
At the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, board members heard from leaders of Monument Health, identified by an independent actuary hired by the district as the top choice to serve as the new provider for health care services for district staff. Board members determined that they need clarity on some statistics before approving a resolution that would allow the District 51 Human Resources Department to initiate negotiations with Monument Health about the specifics of the single-plan insurance.
Board member Kari Sholtes said that the actuary should have a presentation ready for the board by Friday to inform the board on issues such as total cost, the plan’s impact on the district’s reserves by the end of the school year, the timeline for implementation and how the plan will lower district staff’s premiums.
This information will also allow the board to compare the single-plan option to a dual-option plan. The district currently offers a dual-option plan.
“The No. 1 question I’ve seen come through via email and messages and such is that people could use a better understanding of what it means to go to a single option vs. our current dual option and that they still can keep their doctor and the care they’re currently receiving,” said Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema. “It doesn’t mean they have to stop their relationship with that physician and the care they’re currently in the middle of.”
Grand Mesa Middle School teacher Samantha Brewington addressed the board with her concerns about the potential approval of negotiations this week without all of its facets being addressed first, such as how this shift would impact the many district employees who rely on Community Hospital for their health care.
“I feel like last week (at the board meeting), when we saw the presentation, there were a lot of questions left unanswered, and when you guys had some thorough questions, they weren’t able to give complete information back to us,” she said. “That concerns me with trying to move forward with a plan in a matter of weeks to open enrollment in October. And looking at this letter from Community Hospital, it also concerned me that they’re saying the information doesn’t match up.
“Knowing there’s a large portion of people in our employment that use Community Health, I feel like that’s a major concern and we should evaluate this further before .trying to jump on something into the 2023 school year.”
D51 Human Resources Executive Director Nikki Jost said that some details of a single-plan option would have to be ironed out in the negotiation stage.
“Employees will not be required to utilize the Monument Health provider, but if they do change, Monument has committed to meeting each individual employee to find them a new primary care physician within the network,” Jost said. “They don’t have to have a new primary care doctor. If you approve us going into negotiations with Monument, we can start to find out more of those details.”
Jost said the ultimate goal of the shift in health care coverage in the district is to lower premiums paid by district staff to their 2021 levels.
“If negotiations go well, we’re going to have one set of premiums for all employees, no matter if they’re tier one or tier two,” Jost said. “If they choose to stay with Community, that would be a tier-two service and they would pay more out of their own pocket for copays, deductibles and max out of pocket, but there’s one premium and it’s premium savings for employees.”
The independent actuary will provide a report to the school board by the end of the week. The information will then be provided to the Human Resources Department for review.
A meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Harry Butler Board Room. to potentially approve a resolution.