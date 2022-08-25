The Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night to decide whether to approve negotiations for a change in its health insurance benefits for employees, ultimately tabling the matter until next week.

At the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, board members heard from leaders of Monument Health, identified by an independent actuary hired by the district as the top choice to serve as the new provider for health care services for district staff. Board members determined that they need clarity on some statistics before approving a resolution that would allow the District 51 Human Resources Department to initiate negotiations with Monument Health about the specifics of the single-plan insurance.