Mesa County Valley School District 51 officials briefed the Board of Education on Tuesday night on the reopening of schools, cleaning protocols and how the district is handling online learning.
Superintendent Diana Sirko was positive in her report, saying progress is being made in terms of symptom tracking and supply inventory, adjustments to cleaning protocol and online learning.
“There was this high energy of excitement at school. It was palpable,” Sirko said. “One of the bugs is that it is taking longer to clean desks in between classes than anticipated.”
She had also mentioned that low air quality from the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires has limited opportunities for classes to go outside for social distancing. Overall, though, Sirko said opening went well and students and teachers are equally excited to be back. The district noted that 13,000 students self-reported symptoms. Sirko claimed that it was easy for nurses and health assistants to track the symptoms for the rest of the students.
Although pleased to hear the positives, some board members said the district needed to be prepared for any scenario.
“I think we have to assume, I hate to be a Debbie downer, but I think we have to assume that we’re going to close in the next month to two months,” board member Dr. Amy Davis said. “There’s a good chance that will happen and how will we handle that?” Davis added that part of the district’s job was being ready should things change, including planning for another school closure like occurred in the spring.
At the same time, district officials provided updates on the online learning system in place now, the option available to students taking their classes at home this fall.
Board member Paul Pitton said a teacher handling online learning told him they were supervising 200 students and asked if that was too heavy a burden.
Paul Jebe, who along with Linnea Watson and David Edwards was providing an update on the current online learning for the district, said there were teachers at the secondary education levels who were seeing those figures. Edwards added the numbers were particularly high for math, but teachers were handling it.
The district said that its online program has about 60-65 teachers for about 2,600 students. It will also take a month or two to obtain a 1:1 student to chromebook ratio, Sirko said.