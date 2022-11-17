111522 D51 school board. 2.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

School Board members receive an update at the Tuesday night meeting. The board voted down a much-anticipated Montessori proposal.

 Scott Crabtree

Tuesday night was the final night for officials from Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado (WMPSC) — as well as supportive community members — to lobby for a place in the Grand Valley.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a business meeting at R-5 High School to discuss and vote upon a variety of topics, including whether to approve negotiations to bring Wildflower Montessori schools to the area. Ultimately, the board opted not to move forward with negotiations.