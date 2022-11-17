Tuesday night was the final night for officials from Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado (WMPSC) — as well as supportive community members — to lobby for a place in the Grand Valley.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a business meeting at R-5 High School to discuss and vote upon a variety of topics, including whether to approve negotiations to bring Wildflower Montessori schools to the area. Ultimately, the board opted not to move forward with negotiations.
Board members each expressed their positive impressions of the Montessori method of education, but the matrix the district has been using to gauge Wildflower’s preparedness to expand to the Western Slope and open four school microsites didn’t provide enough positive information.
The four ratings in the criteria rubric used by the D51 District Accountability Committee and administration are “fully developed,” “mostly developed” “partially developed” and “not developed.” Wildflower graded as “partially developed” in most categories.
“I love the model. As we were going through the matrix, though, we just had too many things that were incomplete and, therefore, not compatible with the district,” said Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema.
“In order for this to be a really successful endeavor, it’s really got to work both directions. Wildflower has to be an all-around overall asset for the district as the district would be an asset to Wildflower. I had some concerns regarding the finance piece of it, making sure there was a balanced budget, really digging into the loans and such. With this particular microsite type of model, I think it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to continue on the plan. After years five and six, it starts to get very, very expensive.”
Lema and Board Vice President Will Jones both suggested that Wildflower might find more success in its hopes of expanding to the Grand Valley if it applies through the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI).
Wildflower has often applied for charters through CSI for its various sites in Colorado.
“Though the Wildflower idea is a very good idea, and it could be good, I think it would be better with the CSI model than going through the district. I think the CSI would offer more training situations for them,” Jones said.
“Maybe CSI would be a better way for them to get a little further down the path that leads to the district being able to be a good partner,” Lema added.
The vote was unanimous despite being preceded by passionate final pitches by WMPSC Founding School Leader Hannah Ewert-Krocker, Founding Teacher Leader Emma Reicks and multiple local parents whose children attend Monument View Montessori Charter School in Fruita.
“We have been so moved by the community support we’ve received and the stories we’ve heard from families and children who are excited about our Montessori microschools,” Reicks said. “We’ve exceeded our year one enrollment target with 64 interest forms for only 48 spots, and we’ve also exceeded our year-two children’s target enrollment. Like District 51, we believe all children should be prepared and supported academically, socially and emotionally in our schools to set them on a path to lead choice-filled lives.”
Reicks provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel on behalf of Wildflower on Wednesday:
“Last night was another example of the overwhelming community demand for our model, and we continue to believe that Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado is a strong fit for both Mesa County students and families as well as the vision and direction set forth by Dr. Hill in the district’s new strategic plan. While we’re disappointed by the initial vote, we recognize that charter authorization is a process, and our path forward in the Grand Valley may be through a release to authorize with Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI). It also could be through an appeal to the State Board of Education, and at this time, we are considering all options. Our top priority is to bring an ecosystem of Montessori microschools to the Grand Valley with the support and collaboration of our founding families and community partners.”
new curriculum approvedThis spring, District 51 formed its Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST) — a group of 47 teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, special education teachers, interventionalists and other District 51 professionals representing every school — to ultimately decide upon the district’s next reading and writing curriculum for grades kindergarten through fifth.
The IRST ultimately recommended HMH Into Reading to the board at the start of this month. On Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved HMH Into Reading as the district’s K-5 literacy resource.
HMH Into Reading materials will be distributed to District 51 teachers this spring and implemented starting next fall. HMH Into Reading will serve as the district’s K-5 literacy resource for the next six years.