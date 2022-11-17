Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
D51 board votes on Wildflower Montessori schools, new curriculum

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

School Board members receive an update at the Tuesday night meeting. The board voted down a much-anticipated Montessori proposal.

Tuesday night was the final night for officials from Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado (WMPSC) — as well as supportive community members — to lobby for a place in the Grand Valley.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a business meeting at R-5 High School to discuss and vote upon a variety of topics, including whether to approve negotiations to bring Wildflower Montessori schools to the area. Ultimately, the board opted not to move forward with negotiations.

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE

FILE - Stacey Cummins of Chatfield Elementary shares her thoughts during a meeting where nearly 50 teachers, principals and instructional coaches from District 51 gathered to discuss a new curriculum that is being introduced to grades K-5.

