The last Board Coffee of the school year was held on Saturday, where educators, students and community members gathered at East Middle School to speak with members of the District 51 Board of Education.
Will Jones and Andrea Haitz represented the board at the final event of the school year and conversations remained mostly civil but, as per usual, grievances were aired.
Librarians from schools in the district, including Grand Junction High School, discussed the deterioration of libraries over the past decade.
Librarians and libraries, they said, were critical for both students and schools. They discussed media literacy and how librarians help with providing students with the resources to distinguish between fact and fiction.
Teacher pay also came up, which is and continues to be an ongoing focal point throughout the valley.
People then voiced concern about an uptick in middle school expulsion rates in the district. Too many steps before sending students to the office made it hard for teachers to hold students accountable, these individuals said.
At East Middle School, teachers are allegedly supposed to give a disruptive student a verbal reminder, then a one-on-one verbal reminder. If the problem persists, the student must complete a “reflection form”. Further offenses lead to a call home, a “refocus conference”, and then, as a last resort, an office referral.
Haitz said that this policy “apparently doesn’t seem to be working” based off the sentiment discussed at the meeting, and that it has given “disruptive kids control of the classroom” and creates a “lack of accountability” starting at the elementary level, which only worsens the older they get.
Politics also made an appearance at event. A junior at Fruita Monument High School then spoke, saying that the curriculum at his school was politically skewed, particularly towards the “progressive side.”
Another man echoed this sentiment, claiming that one textbook allegedly used in certain schools throughout the district had “forty pages about communism and only two about capitalism.”
On the other end of things, after Haitz left the meeting, one woman asked Jones about a social media post Haitz had purportedly put out on her personal account about a shirt she owns that reads “MAKE AMERICA FL”.
This woman asked Jones if the implicit message of said shirt was voicing support for Florida Governor DeSantis’ new 25% increase in property tax or the controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Jones said that he wasn’t going to speak on behalf of Haitz, and that what she puts on her personal account is to her discretion.
Being that Saturday’s Board Coffee will be the last of these monthly events at least until August, both Haitz and Jones feel that they’ve been beneficial.
“Feedback is key. I think if you’re going to be a good leader, you have to eat feedback for breakfast. I don’t know everything, and I don’t want to be one particular silo of thought, which we all tend to do and have done. We’ve kind of gotten into our own corners these past couple years. We need to work together and be collaborative, because this really is about our students,” Haitz said.
Jones said that these events are especially beneficial because of their informality. Their conversational tone makes it “more personal” because “people feel less tense and tight without the microphones (in reference to an official D51 School Board Meeting)”.
“(Board Coffee events) have actually helped me a lot. You get the chance to know a person, their background. There’s always a story behind what’s going on, so when you hear from those teachers and librarians and even students who are in the classroom everyday, it gives you a better perspective,” Jones said.
Both Haitz and Jones acknowledged the sometimes tense reputation that these Board Coffee events have garnered as of late, but feel that, overall, they’ve been a healthy and needed component for the board.
“It breaks my heart to hear about what some of our teachers are dealing with. That ultimately isn’t helping our students if our teachers are disheartened. We need to make sure leadership in our buildings feel supported. There’s a lot of things that need to be addressed, which can be overwhelming at times,” Haitz said.