Barring something unforeseen, most students will return to school after School District 51 confirmed it had everything needed to start the school year on Aug. 17, the district told the Board of Education in a Tuesday meeting.
There was ambiguity just a week ago if that start date would come to fruition when district officials said in-person learning would be delayed if it didn’t have all of the necessary PPE and sanitation supplies to limit spread of COVID-19. Now they have all of the needed masks, face shields and gloves needed.
“We have a tier approach to reopening,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill said. “The first tier includes PPE and cleaning supplies, and having all of that is required of reopening. We still need more health assistants for every school, that’s tier two. So the start of the year doesn’t hinge on that.”
Hill and Superintendent Diana Sirko told the board that each school in the district would get one extra health assistant — someone who has CPR and first aid training — to assist in symptom checks and school cleaning. That money is coming from federal funding, Hill said.
However, only about half of the needed health assistant positions are filled, Hill said.
He and Sirko told the board that some health assistants would be moved to short-staffed schools if all of those positions aren’t filled by the start of school.
If parents and students self-check for symptoms, then there will be less burden on the health assistants. If parents are uncomfortable with their students returning to school and do not want to follow the safety guidelines, they are encouraged to enroll into D51’s online learning program.