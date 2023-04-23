Mesa County Valley School District 51 is poised to receive an increase in Public School Finance Act funding for next school year — and the district hopes those funds will help it raise its employees’ pay.
Although the Colorado General Assembly has not yet finalized its federal payouts for school districts across the state, preliminary proposed figures from the state Legislature show that the district will likely receive around $216.4 million for the 2023-2024 school year through the Public School Finance Act. That would constitute an approximately $18.7 funding increase from last year’s funds ($197.7 million).
D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo said that figure is better than what Gov. Jared Polis had suggested in his fall Legislature proposal. However, she also noted that the Legislature is accounting for 8% inflation driven by the general high costs of products, materials and services. She also said that the state’s Budget Stabilization Factor — a mechanism the state implemented after the 2009 recession in which the state takes its constitutionally required amount of funding for public schools and reduces the amount it can afford from that total — could play a role.
“I think there’s some factors at the state level that they’re still considering,” Trujillo said. “One is the amount that they’ll be able to buy down the Budget Stabilization Factor. There’s been talk of changes to the formula itself. Whether those are for next year or the year after, I think that’s still being discussed. Universal preschool funding and exactly how that will flow through is a piece we’ll need to consider as well.”
Trujillo noted that, since 2009, funding going to District 51 has decreased by more than $240 million when combining each year’s decrease.
“That’s over one year’s worth of budget during that time,” Trujillo said. “This piece definitely goes a long way. There’s buy-downs to actually funding K-12 education the way that it’s supposed to be funded.”
However, should the district’s allotment of funds increase this year as expected, the district is prepared with a list of priorities for how those funds should be spent. D51 Superintendent Brian Hill said the district closely followed Colorado General Assembly discussions about school funding along with any other legislation that could affect school districts, and that when the district is planning on how to use Public School Finance Act money, it plans beyond the next school year.
D51 PRIORITIES
Hill said the district’s top priority out of four identified priorities is increasing the base pay of its staff.
“The first priority, and it’s one we’ve tried to focus on, especially over the last couple of years, is, ‘How do we raise the pay for our employees, our teachers, our paraprofessionals, everybody within the district? How do we continue to increase salaries for our folks?’ That helps with recruitment and retention and it helps us be more competitive locally and across the state,” Hill said.
“Over the last couple of years, as we’ve seen some increase in funding, we’ve been able to give our teachers a 10% raise and a 9.1% raise, but even with that, we’re still trailing our comparable districts with teacher salaries. A few years ago, our starting teachers were making about $37,000 and now they’re making about $43,000, but you still have districts on the Front Range and other places that are paying teachers a $60,000 starting salary, so we’re competing with those folks. How do we increase the pay of our teachers and our folks in the buildings so we can be competitive with other parts of the state and so we can keep people here?”
Hill said the school district has a goal of someday moving its teacher salary model to a structure that would reward teachers for continuing their careers in education and professional learning, meaning that must be taken into account any time the district sees an increase in funds.
Negotiations over teacher salaries for the 2023-2024 school year will take place over the next few weeks between D51 administration, the Board of Education, the district’s legal counsel and leaders of the Mesa Valley Education Association.
The second funding priority Hill identified was the district wants to shore up its self-funding health insurance plan without increasing any employee premiums after the district recently shifted its healthcare structure to reduce out-of-paycheck costs for staff. Because the district is self-insured, Hill said, it needs to keep building up its insurance reserves to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
The third priority for the district is setting up a sustainable future by building its other reserves back up.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been able to use one-time funds to help build more appropriate reserves for a district our size,” Hill said. “We’ve gone from being able to have reserves as low as 5% to now being closer to 15%. Our comparable districts are around the 20-30% range, so we’re still behind, but we’ve been able to use some one-time funds to help with that. That just helps us if we run into situations where we need to use those reserves. Before, we only had enough to not even cover a month’s worth of salaries, but as we build these up, it puts us in better position as a district and organization.”
Finally, the fourth priority Hill identified for these funds was they can help provide better opportunities for support and classroom enrichment for students.
“We’ve had subpar state funding in the past and we haven’t been able to do that, so we’re in a position now where we are able to do that and provide better support for our schools,” Hill said. “A lot of that comes from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, but ESSER funding is going away after next school year, so we’ve got think about how we continue to fund some of those things that we funded out of ESSER with our general fund dollars, so things like intervention programs, mental health supports, options like online classes, we want to be able to keep those things.
“That’s going to impact the general fund, so we need to be smart about that, as well.”
NO HELP FOR EAST MIDDLE
Hill addressed the concern some parents and community members might have when they learn the district will receive an increase in Public School Finance Act funding while the district is also shutting down East Middle School and exploring the potential closure and consolidation of elementary schools through the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee he’s overseeing.
“I understand why somebody might ask about that. The closure of East was due to declining enrollment across the district and it’s obviously really impacted our middle schools, so that significant loss of enrollment over the last few years, coupled with projections of continued declining enrollment, led to under-enrolled buildings, under-utilized buildings and schools not being staffed in a way that we want them to. That was the impetus behind looking at consolidations and closures,” Hill said.
“Even though we may have increased per-pupil funding coming in, that doesn’t equate to an increased number of students in the district, so we are declining in the number of students, which is why we’re addressing that through looking at things like closures and consolidations. Any new funding that we get, we want to put toward our district’s priorities and not toward funding unfunded positions and under-enrolled schools.”