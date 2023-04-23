Mesa County Valley School District 51 is poised to receive an increase in Public School Finance Act funding for next school year — and the district hopes those funds will help it raise its employees’ pay.

Although the Colorado General Assembly has not yet finalized its federal payouts for school districts across the state, preliminary proposed figures from the state Legislature show that the district will likely receive around $216.4 million for the 2023-2024 school year through the Public School Finance Act. That would constitute an approximately $18.7 funding increase from last year’s funds ($197.7 million).

