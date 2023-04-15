Shannon Bingham once again addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education on Thursday evening, this time to discuss a proposed boundary redistricting involving Appleton Elementary School.
Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., who serves as the district’s demographer, spoke to the board at a special meeting at R-5 High School about a meeting Appleton hosted earlier that day in which he participated. The meeting was advertised to the parents of 28 children who live in an area that Bingham has identified for a potential redistricting into Redlands Middle School, and it was also advertised by the school’s principal to the entirety of the school’s enrollment.
That area stretches between 21 and 25 roads to the west and east and north of G Road up toward the northern desert.
Currently, Appleton Elementary School, located at 2358 H Road, has students who are zoned to attend middle school at either West or Fruita, depending on their residential address.
“From the look of the room, it looked like we had about 45-50 folks there for really constructive conversation. I would say half of the room was in favor of what we were proposing. There are some geographic differences,” Bingham said.
“Between 21 Road and 22 Road is the transition from the Appleton neighborhood to the Fruita neighborhood and there were two residents that thought that the line should be at 22 Road instead of 21 Road from a community identity standpoint. Then there were 10 families in the room, and I have seven of their cards right here, that wanted us to expand the scope of the proposed boundary change to include the area between 25 Road and 26 Road, which is currently districted into West (Middle School.)”
Bingham said the proposal would only affect next year’s sixth-grade students. He hasn’t had time to study the analytics behind the proposed change and the alternatives suggested by families at Thursday’s meeting and will do so this weekend and early next week.
“I was in a do-no-harm state of mind when I identified the change that was proposed for the Appleton community, so I didn’t really want to expand into further tampering with the West boundary, but I agreed at the meeting that I would explore that on your behalf and report those results to you as quickly as I could regarding the percentage of people who already attend Redlands Middle School from the area between 25 Road and 26 Road, and then identify the impacts of admitting or including the sixth grade students that live in that area in the proposed boundary change group,” Bingham told the school board.
“We would dual bus that area and transition it into Redlands as you continue to consider the Fruita grade reconfiguration as a board and as a committee and think about what you want to do with that.”
Bingham said he received questions about what his and the district’s ultimate intent was and answered those questions as honestly as he could.
“There’s also another group of folks that live north of about L Road that feel, from a proximity standpoint given how far out they are, that they might be best served long-term by continuing to attend Fruita just because of the distance they have to cover,” Bingham said.
“There was a little bit of a rural vs. urban conversation in the room about how people feel about their identity. I would say there was a significant group of people in the room that were excited about the new Grand Junction High School, even though it’s a more urban setting for schooling than where they reside. I would say, in general, the consensus of the room was to take the box that I drew and slide it southeast by one mile.”
Bingham identified three groups of people in the Appleton meeting: those who want the proposed boundary to go further east, those who think 21 Road’s residents should send their children to Fruita Middle School, and those on the northern edge of town who feel a closer proximity to Fruita.
“Nevertheless, there was another family that stepped forward and said, ‘We live up there almost at the Bookcliffs and we feel we would prefer to go to Redlands Middle School, even though it is a considerable difference,’ ” Bingham said. “There was another family that stepped forward and said, ‘We already go to Redlands Middle School from there and would prefer that to continue.’ ”
Bingham said he’ll comb over the analytics of all suggestions he heard at the meeting and present his findings to the board once again at its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
The Board of Education entered an executive session “for the purpose of determining positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations, developing strategy for negotiations, and/or instructing negotiators... regarding negotiations with the Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA).”