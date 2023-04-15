Shannon Bingham once again addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education on Thursday evening, this time to discuss a proposed boundary redistricting involving Appleton Elementary School.

Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., who serves as the district’s demographer, spoke to the board at a special meeting at R-5 High School about a meeting Appleton hosted earlier that day in which he participated. The meeting was advertised to the parents of 28 children who live in an area that Bingham has identified for a potential redistricting into Redlands Middle School, and it was also advertised by the school’s principal to the entirety of the school’s enrollment.

