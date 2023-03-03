As the most senior school planning consultant in Colorado with nearly 40 years of private practice experience, Shannon Bingham has a lengthy résumé.
It includes serving as the first planning director for Academy School District 20 in northern Colorado Springs and Boulder Valley School District RE-2, working for the Colorado Department of Education, and providing his services to more than 200 different school districts across the western United States.
Bingham said that 80% of his business is recommending new schools, bond packaging, master plans and boundary changes in growth areas to school districts. He also said 80% of his business is done in Colorado, although he frequently travels to Washington and Alaska to work with school districts.
In Mesa County, however, Bingham has recently fallen under community scrutiny for his work with Mesa County Valley School District 51, specifically because of his recommendation for the district to close Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.
Bingham, the founder and president of Western Demographics, Inc., has served as District 51’s demographer for 18 years, paid via invoices for requested services. This year is the first time those requested services included identifying candidates for school consolidations as the district grapples with declining enrollment that, according to Bingham’s projection, is only going to continue throughout the 2020s.
“These consolidation issues are always difficult,” Bingham said. “I will tell you one thing consistent in my practice: I’ve never encountered a school consolidation project that was easy. I’ve never seen a school district have an easy time with it. I’ve never seen it not be characterized by conflict and concern. It’s becoming more a fact of life with education funding that school districts have to address their efficiency. Those are the circumstances that we’re in now.”
a ‘hurry-up’ project
Bingham reached the conclusion that the three schools should be consolidated after he was paid in early December to comb over the district’s enrollment trends and identify potential solutions that could mitigate the impacts of declining enrollment such as decreases in state funding for staff.
Because of the urgency of the situation for the district, Bingham only had a couple of months to gather the data and arrive at a conclusion to present to the school board. He said just over half of his projects are similar kinds of “hurry-up” projects.
“It would be desirable to have between two to five months to explore this situation, but the district’s financial circumstances are such that taking action effective sooner would help the district from a staffing standpoint,” Bingham said. “We are at a situation where we have an upcoming end to the (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) being available. We’re at a situation where, if we were able to take some operating budgets offline, that allows us to talk about the problems elsewhere in our other facilities.”
why certain criteria?
The criteria Bingham used when identifying school closure candidates were low enrollment, future growth, adjacency to schools with more space, building condition, pedestrian viability, additional transportation requirements, the logic of post-change boundaries, and budgetary impacts on level of service.
“There are probably about a half-dozen consultants in the U.S. that do what I do and they all use a similar set of consolidation rubrics, but depending on where you are and the requirements of the population you’re working with, they may ask for other things,” Bingham said.
“For example, recently, the state of California has issued some closure criteria that includes a variety of sophisticated things that would require a full-scale consulting team to collect that information. A lot of it is through the criteria, but only the big districts like San Jose and L.A. Unified and San Diego would have pockets deep enough to pay that many people to collect that much stuff, so most districts can get away with about 10 different criteria.”
Some of the pushback Bingham has received has emphasized that he didn’t include school performance in his list of criteria. Bingham said that most consolidation explorations can be challenged with performance and the socioeconomic status of students become significant criteria.
He said he’s included those criteria at times in the past in other states like Illinois and Oregon, but in those instances, it led to school districts pitting schools against each other through rigorous comparison of test scores.
“That can be extremely divisive, so what I’ve done here is use the standard metrics I use around the country as evaluation criteria, and my first panel is designed to give school communities that are not at risk comfort, meaning we’re not under consideration,” Bingham said of the process of identifying 10 elementary and middle school closure candidates. “That is largely linked to a factor we call ‘combinability,’ which basically means, as a 20-year public asset, is that facility going to be used intensively in the future? Do we need that building or that facility to cover that area and any future growth that would flow from it?”
room for growth A major component of Bingham’s process of whittling the candidate list down from 10 to three was studying which areas have the most residential growth potential, as most students come from single-family attached and single-family detached housing. Areas with ample acreage that could be developed for residential housing were prioritized as areas that shouldn’t see a school close.
Bingham said the area with the most such acreage is Fruita, followed by northwest Grand Junction in second place, the Redlands in third and Orchard Mesa just behind the Redlands in fourth.
“Looking at facilities — and we have a facility in the area that’s adjacent to a big, vacant area — if we were to take that facility offline and then, 10-15 years from now, 1,000 homes get built in the area and we wind up in a school facilities challenge and somebody says, ‘Hey, why did you take that building offline 10 years ago? That made no sense,’ we have to be able to responsibly answer that question,” Bingham said.
“Combinability: is a school next to a facility that could absorb the enrollment? Are we going to wind up with a boundary that makes sense for an appropriate number of children to walk to school or is their ride, either in a parent vehicle or a school bus, going to be minimized? The look of the attendance area, meaning is it more or less a square box? Is it all sliced up by big, arterial streets? Is the facility in the center of that box? That becomes a pretty important criteria because it looks at schools that are more or less in the middle of a service area.”
Bingham compared this thought process for schools central to various areas in the Grand Valley to fire stations that operate in the center of their service areas so they’re always nearby to swiftly respond to emergencies.
“We’re trying to be as efficient as possible, not just because we don’t want to waste people’s time but we want as many children to be able to walk to school as possible, which minimizes ride time with efficient locations,” Bingham said. “It’s environmentally more effective because we’re not creating smog or unnecessary driving requirements, etc.”
Bingham was paid just over $20,000 from the district to perform the study and identify paths forward for the district, which also include replacing more old school buildings and reconfiguring Fruita’s grade system to match the rest of the district’s.
He said he’s working with seven other districts right now on master plans that include recommendations to construct new schools because they’re not suffering from declining enrollment. However, he said most school districts in the western U.S. that he works for are facing similar enrollment problems.