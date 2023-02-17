The demographer for Mesa County Valley School District 51 has recommended the closure of three schools: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.

Shannon Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., who serves as District 51’s demographer, recommended those closures in a letter to D51 Superintendent Brian Hill on Friday. The closures would go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

