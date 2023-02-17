The demographer for Mesa County Valley School District 51 has recommended the closure of three schools: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.
Shannon Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., who serves as District 51’s demographer, recommended those closures in a letter to D51 Superintendent Brian Hill on Friday. The closures would go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
In the letter, Bingham identified the criteria for his suggestion for the district to close those three schools: low enrollment, future growth, adjacency to schools with more space, building condition, pedestrian viability, additional transportation requirements, the logic of post-change boundaries, and budgetary impacts on level of service.
“According to these factors and a careful evaluation of the buildings, two elementary schools and one middle school are considered candidates,” wrote Bingham, who will delve into his findings at the District 51 Board of Education meeting set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday at R-5 High School. “Additional data and analysis will be provided as necessary for the Board of Education meeting.”
The proposed closures would be district efforts to adjust to declining enrollment. District 51’s enrollment has dropped by almost 1,300 students over the past four years and Bingham projects that trend to continue with another 2,361 students lost by 2030, which would leave the district starting the next decade with 18,507 students.
Bingham identified the closure and consolidation of schools as one of the routes the district could take to mitigate any fallout from that decline. Other suggestions included replacing old school buildings that have outlived their functional lifespans and reconfiguring Fruita’s grade system to match the rest of the district.