Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

D51 enrollment continues to dip, but turnaround could be on the horizon

D51 enrollment continues to dip, but turnaround could be on the horizon

Enrollment took an anticipated dip in Mesa County Valley School District 51 this fall, with an early-October raw count of students concluding that the district was down 449 students from the previous school year.

Shannon Bingham, the owner of Western Demographics, serves as a demographer for District 51 and many other school districts in the western United States. Bingham has helped the district keep its fingers on the pulse of enrollment trends, which tie into larger demographic trends.

111722 chs students leaving 3.jpg
Buy Now

Central High School students leave after a day at school on Thursday, Nov. 17.
111722 chs students leaving 2.jpg
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree

Central High School students leave after a day at school on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Mesa County migration chart

Colorado State Demography Office

The two largest age groups that migrated to Mesa County this year are 19-year-olds and 18-year-olds. Nathan Perry, associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, said these statistics are consistent with recent years’ net migration statistics.
Mesa County birth rate chart

Colorado State Demography Office

The birthrate in Mesa County is expected to increase substantially over about the next 18 years, leading to higher enrollment figures in School District 51.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred