D51 enrollment continues to dip, but turnaround could be on the horizon

Enrollment took an anticipated dip in Mesa County Valley School District 51 this fall, with an early-October raw count of students concluding that the district was down 449 students from the previous school year.
Shannon Bingham, the owner of Western Demographics, serves as a demographer for District 51 and many other school districts in the western United States. Bingham has helped the district keep its fingers on the pulse of enrollment trends, which tie into larger demographic trends.
The district built its budget for the 2022-23 school year with the anticipation of losing 415 students from the previous semester, so the 449 figure was within range of what the district had been prepared for, thanks to Bingham’s information.
“A lot of this stems from a couple things: 1. the pandemic; when the pandemic first hit, we lost close to 1,000 students in our school district and then everyone kinda made predictions on who we thought was going to come back,” said District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill. “We got back about a quarter of those students the following year. We were already down a lot of students whose families moved out of the area and did not return. That was obviously a hit to our enrollment.
“2. What we’ve been told by Shannon is trends nationally, mainly attributed to low birthrate, are showing a decline in enrollment in school districts across the country and the state. That’s something we had a heads-up on, so we tried to plan around it. Even planning our budget this year, we planned for a potential loss of student enrollment, so this isn’t really a shock to the district.”
District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz echoed Hill’s thoughts on what’s driving consistently decreasing enrollment. She acknowledged that parental choices for alternative methods of education have played a role and said she’s thankful the district isn’t losing thousands of students at a time like other, larger districts in Colorado.
Haitz also cited Bingham’s projections when talking about how the region’s declining birthrate — an issue that is national in scale — could affect the district in the long run.
“Basically, millennials are just not having kids, so the replacement rate of adults to kids is just not what it typically has been: the quintessential two-kids household,” Haitz said.
“We are looking at that moving down the road and how that’s going to affect enrollment moving forward because we do get a certain amount of funding, per-pupil revenue, from the state, and that’s a lot of how we dictate our budget, so we have to make adjustments if we’re not going to have the amount of pupils we typically think we would have.”
Hill said that, while the district has been losing students for several years and the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining birthrate has worsened the issue, when he speaks with school district leaders around Colorado, he feels a sense of relief that District 51 could be worse off.
“That year that we had to predict who was coming back after losing close to 1,000, most districts were using a random guess of 60%. I don’t think anybody had that,” Hill said.
“We actually fared better than a lot of districts in the state by just getting about 25% of the students back. A lot of districts across the state didn’t even get that many students back, so when I hear from other superintendents at other school districts, everyone’s dealing with a decline in enrollment, so having to make some decisions around what that means for the future of the district, we’re having those same conversations here. Having the information from Shannon has been really helpful so we can prepare for those declines.”
According to Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry, the long-term outlook for District 51’s enrollment might not be as dour as some fear.
In fact, there’s reason to believe the birthrate should change and lead to increased enrollment soon.
Citing data from the Colorado State Demography Office, Perry said counties like Mesa, Garfield, Routt, Montrose and San Miguel are expected to grow over the next few decades through migration. He said that only Weld and Elbert counties are expected to grow at a higher percentage rate than Mesa County.However, the Western Slope has seen substantial population growth in recent decades. Perry said that, currently, births and deaths in the county cancel each other out, so positive net migration is the reason for the county’s consistent growth.
Why does this next period of increased migration bring a sense of hope that District 51 will see an increase in students?
According to Perry, it’s because 19-year-olds are moving to the Grand Valley at a greater rate than any other age group, followed closely by 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds.
“The answer is that there was a large increase in births from 2000 to 2010, all of whom become adults in the 2020s,” Perry said. “There was a spike in births in 1984, and then 20 years later in 2004, births spike again. I think that is the reasoning behind the 2020s’ birthrate increase: It’s 20 years after the 2000’s spike in births.”
Perry said that the state forecasts the birthrate in Mesa County to increase starting next year and steadily rise until it levels off about 2040. The data estimates, in the mid-2020s, the birthrate will peak at about 2,300 births per year, which would be the greatest birthrate in county history.
“Now, these estimates are based on past fertility rates applied to female age demographics, so the question is, will there be something about this generation that reduces that fertility rate?” he asked. “Things I can think of are housing costs and cost of living in general. On the flip side, the job market and worker demographics will likely keep the labor market tight, which will be good for this new working generation. It’s hard to pin down generational decisions between 18-22 because everyone thought millennials were not going to start families because of the Great Recession in 2009, but then they did; just later.”
If the data becomes reality, it’s likely District 51’s declining enrollment will be temporary.