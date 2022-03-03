The School District 51 Foundation on Wednesday unveiled its ninth round of Professional Learning Grant Award recipients.
A total of approximately $6,000 in grants will be awarded to 15 district staff members by the District 51 Foundation.
Each year, the foundation uses proceeds from its White Iced Celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs throughout the district. This year’s grant funds will be used to purchase technology for students and provide professional training for staff.
A total of $108.51 each will be provided to nine teachers for Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS) Training for Austism: Alexis Calabrese and April Hatch (Basil T. Knight Center); Sharon Kallus, Becky Lennox and Jenifer Myers (Rim Rock Elementary School); Erin Bergstrom (Hawthorne Building); Jenn Jurgens (Mesa View Elementary School); Kristi Hinton (Shelledy Elementary); and Sandi Abele (Hawthorne, Broadway and Wingate Scenic).
Josh Guddat of Orchard Mesa Middle School will receive $3,006.70 to provide National Council for Teachers of Math Conference training for four teachers at the school.
Cam Wyatt of the Career Center will receive $645 for the Colorado Association for the Career & Technical Administrators (CACTA) Mid-Winter Conference. Ellen Balzer of Independence Academy will receive $600 for the ArtSource Summer Residency. Damian Johann will receive $450 for the Little Kids Rock Modern Band Summit.
Two Fruita Monument High School teachers will also receive grants: Teryn Goulet ($600 for World Language Teachers Virtual Summit training for five teachers) and Wendy Smith ($350 for the Best Buddies Program Start Up).