The District 51 Foundation announced Wednesday its 11th round of Professional Learning Grant Award recipients. Twenty-six Mesa County Valley School District 51 staff members will be awarded more than $10,000 in grants.
Each year, the D51 Foundation uses proceeds from its White Iced Celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs in the school district. This year, fundraising dollars will go toward purchasing technology for students and professional learning for students.
This year’s recipients, grant totals and grant purposes are as follows:
Brad Hirsch, Grand Junction High School; $300 for the Colorado Music Educators Conference
Christena Nelson, Scenic Elementary School; $159 for Catching Up in Math
Damian Johann, Fruitvale Elementary School; $250 for the Modern Band Summit 2023
Daphne Wright, Rocky Mountain Elementary School, $250 for the Modern Band Summit 2023
David Siemens, Mount Garfield and West middle schools; $300 for the Colorado Music Educators Conference
Devonee Grams, Emerson Building, $600 for PowerSchool EDGE 2023
Ellen Balzer, Independence Academy; $425 for the Taos Watercolor Workshop
Hanna Cox, Fruitvale Elementary; $288 for her American Speech and Hearing Association Learning Pass
Heather Flick, Emerson Building; $3,000 for Advanced Cognitive Coaching and Training
Isaac Lavadie, Grand Junction High School; $400 for the Conducting and Teaching Workshop
Jason Talley, D51 Safety and Security; $350 for the Threat Assessment Symposium
Karla Marin, Central High School, Fruita Monument High School, Bookcliff Middle School and Nisley Elementary School; $250 for the Latino/Latina Leadership Conference
Kassidy Flick, Orchard Mesa Middle School; $300 for the Colorado Music Educators Association
Kirrily Woodmore, Fruita Monument High School and BTK; $308 for the National Association of School Psychologists Convention
Maria Deuel, Fruita Monument High School; $1,500 to attend five sessions with the AP Precalculus Summer Institute
Matthew Coronado, Central High School; $425 to attend the Southwest American Choral Directors Association Conference in 2024
Rany Marthe-Schrader, Pear Park and Mesa View Elementary School; $199 for the Size Matters Handwriting Program
Regina Quintana, Compass Building; $750 for the Latino/Latina Leadership Conference
“We realize the importance of providing professional learning opportunities for our D51 staff,” said D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen. “We know the key role it plays in growing our students academically.”
The next round of grant applications will open in May with a closing date of Aug. 31.
Since 2018, the D51 Foundation has granted more than $110,000 to 258 district staff members.