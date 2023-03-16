The District 51 Foundation announced Wednesday its 11th round of Professional Learning Grant Award recipients. Twenty-six Mesa County Valley School District 51 staff members will be awarded more than $10,000 in grants.

Each year, the D51 Foundation uses proceeds from its White Iced Celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs in the school district. This year, fundraising dollars will go toward purchasing technology for students and professional learning for students.

