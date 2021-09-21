The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Foundation’s eighth round of Professional Learning Grant Award Recipients totaled more than $10,000.
The grants will be awarded from the District 51 Foundation to 21 District 51 staff members. Since 2018, the foundation has given more than $83,000 to 156 staff members for professional learning.
Each year, the foundation uses proceeds from its White Iced Celebration and other fundraising efforts to pay for specific needs in School District 51. This year, grant funds will be used to purchase technology for students and professional learning for staff.
The grants, which allow the award winner plus other attendees to attend some conferences, are specifically for professional learning opportunities and support. The recipients are:
n Linnea Hulshof, BTK, $1,995 — Driving Change conference
n Amy Czarnecki, Grand Mesa Middle School, $650 — Digital Reading: Providing the space and tools
n Heidi Bryan, Clifton Elementary, $300 — Colorado Music Educators conference
n Tracy LeFebre, District 51 Elementary Visual Arts, $1,330 — five attendees at Colorado Art Education conference
n Jessy McKinley, Monument Ridge Elementary, $400 — Exceptional Children Special Education conference
n Myra Brown, Monument Ridge Elementary, $400 — Exceptional Children Special Education conference
n Mercy Madison, Pear Park Elementary, $400 — Exceptional Children Special Education conference
n Regina Quintana, BTK, $922 — Four Corners Latinx Leadership Academy
n Michele Rewold, Dual Immersion Academy/Bookcliff Middle School, $3,380 — 6-8 attendees to Dual Language Conference La Cosecha
n Steve Brown, Grand Junction High School, $475 — Licensing for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
n Patrice Dixon, Wingate Elementary, $315 — Reading in the Rockies Conference
n Kayla Brown, Wingate Elementary, $315 — Reading in the Rockies Conference
For information, please visit www.d51foundation.org or call 970-254-5108.