The District 51 Foundation announced Tuesday its 10th round of Professional Learning Grant Award recipients, awarding more than $14,000 in grants to more than 60 Mesa County Valley School District 51 staff members.
After this round of grants, the D51 Foundation has awarded more than $100,000 to 232 district employees for professional learning since 2018.
The following are the grants being awarded for professional learning opportunities and support:
■ $1,180 for four Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School teachers to attend the Colorado Council International Reading Association Conference
■ $2,275 for seven Orchard Mesa Middle School teachers to attend the Colorado Council International Reading Association Conference
■ $300 for Central High School and Bookcliff Middle School teacher Kara Leonardi to attend the Colorado Music Educators Conference
■ $390 for Fruitvale Elementary School teacher LauraElen Moreno to receive training in restorative practices
■ $1,000 for six Fruita Monument High School teachers to attend a site visit of Cherry Creek High School
■ $310 for Independence Academy teacher Megan Henry to attend the Colorado Art Education Conference
■ $3,160 for eight Dual Immersion Academy instructors at Bookcliff Middle School to attend November’s La Cosecha Dual Language Conference in New Mexico
■ $300 for Bookcliff Middle School teacher Tori Welch to attend the Colorado Music Educators Conference
■ $1,550 for five New Emerson School teachers to attend the Colorado Art Education Conference
■ $95 for Central High School teacher Trey Downey to attend the CASE Leadership, Equity and Diversity Conference
■ $1,000 for four Bookcliff Middle School teachers to attend the Courage to Risk Special Education Conference
■ $1,225 for 22 Dual Immersion Academy instructors to attend achievement-inspired math training sessions
■ $1,625 for five Bookcliff Middle School teachers to attend the Colorado Council International Reading Association Conference
Each year, the D51 Foundation uses proceeds from its White Iced celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs in the school district.