While District 51 was navigating its plans for the near-future in the spring, the possibility existed for nearly 1,500 high school seniors in the Grand Valley that they would never follow in past classes’ footsteps and walk across the stage for their diploma.
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges nationally, however, Mesa County’s low number of cases, the resulting variance from the state and ensuing policy decisions have ensured most of the region’s 1,438 seniors their day — or night — to shine.
Four graduations were held at Suplizio Field this weekend, with Central and Palisade seniors graduating Friday and Grand Junction and Fruita Monument seniors graduating Saturday.
Grand River Academy’s graduation is this morning at 8 a.m. with 56 graduates. Tonight at 8 p.m., 109 R-5 High School seniors are set to receive their diplomas.
Some students haven’t been able to attend, with some already out of town for varying reasons. However, the vast majority of seniors have been able to attend the ceremonies, which have gone exactly how the district planned them.
“I think they’ve just done an excellent job,” said D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko. “Everything’s gone exactly as planned. For as many graduates as we have with our larger schools, they’ve done a great job of getting them done efficiently and effectively. I feel like the students have done an outstanding job, along with the staff and parents. It’s exactly as we hoped it would be.”
While District 51 has been the official host of the graduations, making the ceremonies come to fruition, and as smoothly as they have been, has been a joint effort.
Hosting the ceremonies at Suplizio Field instead of Stocker Stadium, a move made to encourage social distancing between attendees and shield them from the evening sun, also brought about unique challenges for all involved, but those challenges have been met.
“You’re always nervous, especially here in a different setting than we’ve done before, but people rehearsed and practiced, and the kids were happy to have it, so they cooperated greatly and made it all work perfectly,” Sirko said. “Our police department, our video people and the video board, the ground crew, the city, this has been a joint effort. It’s been great.”
The district’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, either by students or parents, many of whom criticized the district earlier this spring when it was looking into the prospects of drive-thru graduations.
“I think they’ve done an incredible job,” said Kevin LaDuke, father of a Grand Junction graduate. “I think they’ve worked really hard to pull this together with all the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines and everything. They worked really hard to pull this together and make sure that these kids could be honored the way they deserve to be.”