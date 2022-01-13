Data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Education showed that Mesa County Valley School District 51’s four-year graduation rate is continuing to improve.
The four-year graduation rate measures how many students who began their high school years in the district ultimately earned their diploma from the district. In 2021, the four-year graduation rate was 81%. That was a 0.8% increase from 2020.
District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill noted that a commitment to in-person learning with minimal disruptions is a major factor in the increased rate of four-year graduations.
“While our goal is to graduate all D51 students ready for college, career, and life, we are encouraged to see the district’s graduation rate trending upward, and we will continue our efforts in order to see this trend continue for years to come,” Hill said in a district statement.
“The hard work our students, teachers, and staff put in last year to return to in-person learning — the largest district in the state to do so — and stay in-person is paying off.”
District 51’s four-year graduation rate has improved significantly in the past decade. In 2011, 75.5% of students attended D51 schools as freshmen and ultimately graduated in four years. That figure didn’t surpass 80% until 2016.
The district’s drop-out rate among students increased from 1.7% in 2019-20 to 1.9% in 2020-21, not far from Colorado’s average drop-out rate (1.8%). While the district is still disheartened by drop-outs, these figures still represent a an improvement from the 2018-19 school year, with a 2.7% drop-out rate.