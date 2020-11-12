Mesa County School District 51 high schools will be moving exclusively to online learning until at least Thanksgiving break.
“We are finding that the amount of contact tracing from positive cases and resulting quarantines is quickly becoming unsustainable for many of our secondary schools in particular,” a letter sent to District 51 parents and staff Thursday said.
Effective on Thursday, all high schools, including Fruita 8/9, will transition to remote learning beginning Monday until Thanksgiving break.
Students will be able to gather any materials they need from their high schools today but there will be no in-person classes conducted, District reports.
“This decision did not come easily, but we have been preparing for this possibility. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation in our community to determine our next steps after Thanksgiving Break,” the letter said.
School Board Member Doug Levinson told The Daily Sentinel he supported Superintendent Diana Sirko and the district's call in the interest of public safety.
"Do I think it was the right decision? Absolutely. I applaud Sirko and her leadership team," Levinson said, adding "As a community, this can be a wake-up call."
Levinson also said there are possibilities for re-entry plans but nothing is set in stone.
Western Colorado Community College will still be in-person. Colorado Mesa University is also transitioning to remote learning.
District 51 middle schools and Gateway School will do further evaluations and make a determination about how to proceed today.
“Because each middle school’s situation is unique, some may choose to stay in-person next week, and some may choose to transition to remote learning,” the letter said.
Elementary schools will remain in-person as they have been less impacted by the virus.
Board Member Dr. Amy Davis said COVID-19 numbers in the elementary schools were not as concerning as those in higher grades.
"There's not nearly the prevalence in elementary schools and some don't even have cases," Davis said.
Officials at every level of the education system have prioritized in-person learning particularly as it relates to certain age cohorts.
"A 7-year-old may not even know how to get online without adult supervision," Davis said. "We need to protect our most vulnerable populations."
A final decision on how to proceed after Thanksgiving will reportedly be made by Nov. 25.
The district’s decision for learning after Thanksgiving will be based on a number of factors, including the positive test rate in the community, the ability to contact trace, the amount of people who need to be quarantined or isolated, absenteeism of staff and students, as well as any recommendations from Mesa County Public Health.
The district asks students and parents to carefully consider making plans for Thanksgiving and keep gatherings small as their “actions will impact our ability to return to in-person learning.”
“We are thankful that our district has experienced 13 weeks of in-person learning, and that our staff, students, and families have been flexible in this ever-changing situation that sometimes results in a class or school being temporarily moved to remote learning,” the letter said.
Daily Sentinel reporter James Burky contributed to this story.