Mesa County Valley School District 51 has named Clint Garcia as its next chief operations officer. Garcia will step into the position July 1.
Garcia has served as landscaping company Genesis Group, LLC’s chief operations officer since last year, and he was the company’s business consultant from 2017 through last year. He worked at Pikes Peak Community College from 2018-2021 as the manager of capital projects and director of facilities and capital projects.
He also served as the pastor at Springs Lighthouse Church in Colorado Springs (2014-2017), the operations manager at Goodwill Colorado (2011-2014) and the facilities manager with the Widefield School District (1988-2011).
Garcia received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix in 2010 and his master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.
“I welcome this incredible opportunity to be a part of the D51 team,” Garcia said in a district statement. “I am enthusiastic about the journey ahead and look forward to engaging with each of you as the district’s chief operations officer.”
Garcia’s starting salary will be $138,758, compared to the $155,327 salary that Phil Onofrio was earning before he retired from the position this year. He will leave the job at the end of this school year.
The district’s process of hiring for the position included an application screen, screening interview, references, committee interview and a follow up conversation. Garcia was one of three selected for the committee interview.