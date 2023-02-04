Mesa County Valley School District 51 hosted a pair of town halls this week to hear parents’ concerns over declining enrollment.
The meetings followed a presentation by the district’s demographer, Shannon Bingham, to the D51 Board of Education in January. Bingham went over the same presentation at both town halls, with Wednesday’s taking place at Fruita Monument High School and Thursday’s taking place at Grand Junction High School.
Bingham and District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill often responded to the concerns voiced by attendees. Board President Andrea Haitz and board member Kari Sholtes were both in attendance for Thursday’s town hall, as well.
“I see a lot of things happening in the world of education right now; specifically, a lot of districts are coping with a significant amount of enrollment decline,” Bingham said. “Here in District 51, we’re experiencing that significantly.”
The town halls were part of the district’s efforts to gather community and stakeholder input on possible changes within the district that could mitigate declining enrollment that’s anticipated to last through at least 2030. Among those changes are reconfiguring Fruita’s grade system to match the rest of the district, replacing more old school buildings like what’s happening at Grand Junction High School and combining smaller schools.
At Thursday’s town hall at Grand Junction, one man asked if the Grand Valley could land a major company or industry that would bring in new residents and, as a result, an influx of new students for District 51. Bingham said that the region has missed out on such opportunities in the past partly because the poor condition of many of the older school buildings.
Bingham said the district has become proactive in fixing that issue by building the new Orchard Mesa Middle School and committing to build a new Grand Junction High School, but there’s still substantial progress to be made.
“We continue to look at our own capital facility plan and we see a significant number of buildings that are both low-enrollment schools because of what’s happened to us over the past four or five years, specifically with the pandemic, and also a lot of buildings that are 55-58 years old and we’re getting to the point where we probably shouldn’t continue to invest in them,” Bingham said.
The potential reconfiguration of Fruita schools received some feedback at Wednesday’s town hall, with one man who identified as a Fruita Monument alum voicing his opposition to the idea of moving the ninth grade to the high school and relocating the sixth and seventh grades to the current 8/9 school.
“To introduce sixth, seventh and eighth graders to a school where they will share a property line with 18-year-olds is a disgusting idea,” the man said. “I would recommend that, instead of making Fruita Monument High School just a little bit bigger to take on a little bit more for a minute, make the 8/9 part of the high school and figure out something else for the middle-schoolers… The 8/9 thing was a bad idea to begin with, and to make it even worse by making it 6/7/8 is disgusting.”
One woman expressed dissatisfaction that the district is considering the students it lost in recent unrecoverable and questioned how much trends in schools are playing a role in parents pulling their kids out of the district.
“Where are these kids and how can we bring them back into the classrooms,” the woman asked. “What’s happening in these schools is absolutely horrific…. If we don’t honestly address why parents aren’t wanting their kids in these schools, these trends will continue.”
The woman said her young son hasn’t received proper reading or writing education in the district. She was one of a small handful of parents to accuse the district of repelling students and parents with a “woke agenda.”
Later, a man who claimed to be a U.S. military veteran and that he pulled his children out of the school district cited safety as one of his chief worries. He said he sent a letter to Hill last semester expressing his problem with what he sees as a lack of security in district schools, and he said these safety concerns lead him to encourage other parents to also remove their children from District 51.
“I can’t even trust the people at the schools to keep my children safe; not just physically safe but morally safe,” the man said.
One mother of a district student said that her kids shifted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and, since her daughter re-enrolled in public school, she’s flourished thanks to help from her teachers. However, she sees other classes as not being educational experiences for her daughter.
“It’s just become chaos; it’s like a babysitter class for the kids the school doesn’t know what to do with,” said the mother, whose son still takes online classes at Grand Junction.
The final speaker, another mother, provided more positive feedback to the district. Her three daughters have all attended charter schools in the district and her oldest daughter has successfully transitioned to life at Grand Junction thanks to help from her teachers.
After these town halls, Bingham will speak to the Board of Education at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, to go over preliminary fact-finding observations. Over the next few weeks, Bingham will continue to gather survey results and attend more focus groups with “key groups we believe need to be directly consulted.”
Online surveys for the community about the district’s options for mitigating declining enrollment will be available online.
The district-wide survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/mesa51. The Fruita-specific survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/fruita.