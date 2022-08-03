Hundreds of glue bottles, marker packages, notebooks and other classroom supplies lined folding tables in the middle of the Clock Court area in the Mesa Mall.
Among the dozen people unloading these items from a bus sitting in the middle of the court were School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, District 51 Foundation Director Angela Christensen and Natalie Redding, the market president of Townsquare Media, a sponsor of the school district’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
Tuesday morning marked the end of the 2022 Stuff the Bus campaign with the appropriately titled “Unstuff the Bus” event.
All items that were donated to the bus over the course of July will be dispersed among Mesa County’s elementary and middle schools. Financial donations will be divided evenly among Grand Junction, Central, Fruita, Palisade and R-5 high schools.
“The bus looked very full, so we just want to sincerely thank our community for their outpouring of support for our students in School District 51,” Christensen said. “It’s continues to grow every single year and we couldn’t be more thankful for our community and their support.”
Christensen spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the significance of the district’s annual donation drive.
“For so many of our students, it just makes a huge difference to be able to start the school year with brand-new school supplies,” she said. “Some of the things high schoolers need are a little more unique and aren’t always magic markers and those kinds of things. In about two weeks or so, we’ll do the big check presentation for all the high school supplies.”
People who seek to donate this way should select the option “Stuff the Bus” under the prompt “Would you like to specify a particular fund?”, with donations starting at $10.
Christensen said that the two remaining weeks of fundraising mean the district doesn’t have an estimated total yet. Last year, Stuff the Bus raised $2,135 for high schools, with $427 being donated to each of the county’s five high schools.