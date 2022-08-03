Hundreds of glue bottles, marker packages, notebooks and other classroom supplies lined folding tables in the middle of the Clock Court area in the Mesa Mall.

Among the dozen people unloading these items from a bus sitting in the middle of the court were School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, District 51 Foundation Director Angela Christensen and Natalie Redding, the market president of Townsquare Media, a sponsor of the school district’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign.