For many students at various Mesa County schools, their introduction to their new superintendent didn’t come at a school board meeting or District 51 summer event, but rather from seeing him exit a school bus with the eagerness of a young child on the first — or last — day of school, or from having him sit next to them as they worked on an assignment in their classroom.

Brian Hill previously served as the assistant superintendent for several years and is now in his second month as superintendent, so some students are familiar with him. This week, however, many of the students who haven’t met or interacted with him yet finally had the opportunity.