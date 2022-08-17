School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, above, and other D51 officials have some fun during a bus tour of schools in the district. School board members Will Jones and Andrea Haitz walk off the bus at R-5 school Tuesday during the district-wide bus tour.
The Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill climbs off a bus at Bookcliff Middle School during a bus tour that visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill climbs off a bus at Bookcliff Middle School during a bus tour that visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill and other D51 officials visit Bookcliff Middle School during a bus tour that visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill listens to students at Bookcliff Middle School during a bus tour that visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill spends time with students at Bookcliff Middle School during a bus tour that visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill and other D51 officials have some fun during a bus tour of schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa County Valley School District hosted a bus tour of D51 schools including Bookcliff Middle School, where Superintendent Brian Hill and other D51 officials visited schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, above, and other D51 officials have some fun during a bus tour of schools in the district. School board members Will Jones and Andrea Haitz walk off the bus at R-5 school Tuesday during the district-wide bus tour.
Scott Crabtree
Students from Bookcliff Middle School welcome School District 51 officials, including Superintendent Brian Hill, that arrived as part of a bus tour of schools in the district.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board members Will Jones and Andre Haitz walk off the bus at R-5 school Tuesday during a district-wide bus tour.
For many students at various Mesa County schools, their introduction to their new superintendent didn’t come at a school board meeting or District 51 summer event, but rather from seeing him exit a school bus with the eagerness of a young child on the first — or last — day of school, or from having him sit next to them as they worked on an assignment in their classroom.
Brian Hill previously served as the assistant superintendent for several years and is now in his second month as superintendent, so some students are familiar with him. This week, however, many of the students who haven’t met or interacted with him yet finally had the opportunity.
“Sometimes, in these roles, you can get disconnected from what’s actually happening in the buildings,” Hill said. “I think a big thing for us is that we’re actually able to get into the buildings, be around kids and be around staff right from the get-go. That helps put into perspective why we do the jobs that we do.”
Hill, along with Board of Education President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Treasurer Angela Lema, and other D51 leaders, piled onto a school bus Monday and Tuesday for the district’s first Back to School Bus Tour, which visited seven schools.
Hill and company were provided tours of each school by the principal or – at New Emerson School – a group of students.
Stops included elementary schools like Chatfield, Monument Ridge and Tope, as well as Central and R-5 high schools. They also visited Western Colorado Community College to learn more about the concurrent enrollment program offered to D51 high school students.
“One of my things I wanted to do when I campaigned was to get into every school,” Haitz said. “I’m definitely going to get back into some of these schools and take a more in-depth tour. My goal is to get into all the schools, hopefully this year.”
District leadership before the COVID-19 pandemic had considered an idea like the Back to School Bus Tour, but Hill’s inspiration to finally bring the idea to life came from a similar initiative that caught his attention in Austin, Texas. Hill attended college at the University of Texas before serving as a teacher, supervisor, principal and special assistant to the superintendent in the Austin Independent School District.
While in Austin, Hill noticed the district’s efforts in connecting students and district leadership. Years later, he’s kicking off his tenure as superintendent with a similar effort.
“The goal was, ‘How do we start the school year off in a positive light? How do we get out and get into the schools and do it in an organized fashion?’” Hill said. “At each stop, it’s great because either the principal or the students give us a tour of the campus and give us all the information about programs they offer, the things they love about the school, and it just gives us a different perspective. It’s a positive way to start the school year off.”
Not only is it an effective way for D51 leaders to tour and learn about schools and students, but it’s also an effective way for students to become aware of and meet those making crucial decisions about their education.
“One (benefit for students) is learning who we are,” Haitz said. “You know there’s people up there, but you don’t really know who they are, so it’s a bit disconnected. Students usually aren’t going to come to the board meetings unless they’re going to be recognized.
“I think that’s where I feel like, from the board’s standpoint, we need to be out in the community so that we can see it with our own eyes and not just hear about it and experience it, meet the teachers, meet the students so they know who we are. It’s our responsibility to engage and to initiate that aspect of community connection.”
Hill added that the Back to School Bus Tour will assist him in his 100-day plan that he announced in last week’s superintendent report, which includes goals for meeting and collaborating with students, staff, parents and community members to embrace new possibilities and reach the district’s strategic goals this semester.
“Even when we’re making stops at different schools, part of my goal has been asking the kiddos, ‘What is it that you’re enjoying right now? Are there some things you’d like to see differently?’ This is information-gathering for me directly from the students to hear the things they’re enjoying and the things they’re not,” Hill said.
“That’s helpful for me with this 100-day plan we’ve put out there. A big piece of that is doing a lot of listening.”