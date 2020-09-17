A letter from School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko about hateful symbols and social justice has sparked some controversy.
In it, Sirko writes that it is important for the schools to be welcoming of all people and opinions, while emphasizing civility. Specifically, she addressed a rumor that a Black Lives Matter poster was hung in a high school classroom.
“You may have heard rumors of a poster that appeared in a classroom of one of our high schools regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. This statement may be controversial for some, but as we stated earlier this summer, we must recognize our role in providing a respectful, safe, and accepting school environment, which includes providing avenues to discuss controversial situations,” Sirko writes.
In the message, Sirko emphasizes the importance of balancing discomfort, neutrality and the acceptance of different ideas. The letter singles out swastikas and the Confederate flag as symbols commonly seen as hateful, and says that those will not be tolerated in schools. In regards to those symbols, students feeling safe and welcomed at school supersedes a freedom of expression, she wrote.
That was a point of contention for some parents.
A group of parents crowded the school board meeting on Tuesday to express their anger with the letter. Some said that teachers have been pushing political views onto students, others said that the poster and alleged presence of LGBTQ+ Pride flags contradicted Sirko’s message. The letter continued with Sirko acknowledging that many might feel uncomfortable with topics, but that such feelings can foster learning, and that the topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming presidential election and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests are too significant not to teach.
In a statement to The Daily Sentinel, D51 spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber addressed concerns of neutrality from teachers when teaching the subjects. “District 51 is committed to facilitating balanced and respectful discussions with our students about current events,” Foster-Gruber said. “There is value in meaningful conversation by including all sides of an issue so students can have a better understanding of the perspectives of others. We expect our teachers to be neutral and balanced during these discussions, and hope to move forward in a positive, constructive manner.”