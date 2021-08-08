The Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon continues to torment motorists.
That closure has also prompted School District 51 to evaluate other planning possibilities.
With the high school sports season set to begin, Paul Cain, D51 athletic director, has been busy with juggling different travel ideas.
“We’re looking at getting creative,” he said on Thursday. “Our schedules are done but we’re now looking at what we can do differently.”
With Glenwood Canyon being closed and reopened multiple times recently, Cain said it’s created an unknown for travel plans for the seven fall season sports teams.
“Right now, we’re planning on going around (the Canyon) for quite some time,” Cain said.
For football, there’s not a lot of options, Cain admitted.
With Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction all playing in Front Range conferences, those long road trips will likely be a lot longer.
Some Front Range schools have asked about the possibility of meeting halfway for games, but Cain said that’s not really an option mainly because many of those schools aren’t willing to meet halfway with their home games.
This season Fruita has two Front Range games, Grand Junction has three and Central will make four trips over the mountain.
The football season starts on Thursday, Aug. 26.
“We’ll do what we can. We might be playing 5 or 6 o’clock games so teams can head back earlier, but we’re not going to play at 2 o’clock on a weekday,” Cain said.
Football games between local teams will be played at 6 or 7 p.m. at Stocker Stadium.
With long trips, D51 schools will need to utilize two bus drivers due to federal laws, Cain added.
Cain said it’s the other sports where creative planning could be put to use.
“For Western Slope League (boys) soccer, there are a lot of teams on both sides of the canyon,” he said. “So, the idea we’re throwing out is a mixed classification league, west and east side of the canyon.”
That way teams would play a league schedule without making the trip through Glenwood Canyon.
With volleyball, the idea is to have a tournament-type set up with 4-5 teams all meeting in one location to get in as many matches as possible while limiting the amount of travel for all the teams.
“That way we can get a bunch of games at one location,” Cain said.
Besides the travel challenges, there are also public health challenges schools must deal with again this fall due to the continuing pandemic.
This year, the Colorado High School Activities Association has shifted the COVID regulations and mandates to the individual county level. That means each county’s public health regulations will dictate the mandates for teams.
Cain said there could be situations that D51 athletes would be required to wear masks during competition if that’s what other county’s regulations dictate. “There are a few things we still have to work out,” he said about the public health regulations.
Mesa County will not require athletes to wear masks during practice or competition at this point, Cain added.
One mask mandate that D51 coaches and athletes will have to follow is something Cain just recently discovered. Due to a federal mandate, all people on airplanes, buses and trains must wear masks, and Cain said that “the same is true for all activity buses.”
The boys golf season is already underway, so those teams have been wearing masks on activity buses.