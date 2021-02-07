Mesa County Valley School District 51 believes Grand Junction High School needs a new building, so new plans are being looked to possible put a bond measure on the November ballot.
A 2019 measure asked the community to help fund improvements at Central, Fruita Monument and Palisade high schools, and fund building a new Grand Junction High School. The request failed with 53% of the electorate voting against it.
Now, District 51 is shifting its focus, hoping to strengthen its support to replace the GJHS building that was built in 1956.
“Last time, the community felt that was too much,” Superintendent Diana Sirko said of the 2019 measure. “Now, we’re narrowing our focus to just one issue.”
The 2019 campaign asked voters to pass a $179.5 million bond measure.
The 2021 bond measure is still early in development.
The 2019 measure came off the heels of a 2017 one that passed. District officials, the Board of Education and supporters who spoke at this past Tuesday’s board meeting, theorize that casting a wide net so soon was partly what doomed the measure.
Had the 2019 $179.5 million measure passed, it would have also upped the property taxes within district boundaries by $25.3 million to pay off the bond. For example that would have increased property taxes on a $300,000 house by $80 annually, or about $6.67 per month.
The bulk of the 2019 bond money — $124 million — would have gone to building a new Grand Junction High School with the rest going to upgrades to Central, Fruita Monument and Palisade high schools.
By focusing on GJHS, the district hopes to keep the price down and drum up support around the district’s most critical issue.
Dan Prinster, vice president of business development at St. Mary’s Health Center and chairman of the 2019 campaign, supports that idea. He told the district and board that it can help sway some who voted “no” last time around. The most important thing for the district to do, he said, is to consistently put measures on the ballot and be vocal about current and future needs. “That’s something to try. You won’t know if it’s working until after a couple of tries and attempts,” he said. “I think it lends itself to a more bite size process for the voters.”
That can also earn the trust of the business community, which Prinster said was lacking in 2019.
Sarah Shrader, owner and co-founder of Bonsai Design and director of the Outdoor Recreation Industry Studies program at Colorado Mesa University, could be one of those bridges to the business community.
“I think we will have broad support for this if we go at it with a one issue perspective,” Shrader said.
Another key supporter is outgoing-CMU President Tim Foster.
Foster knows all too well that GJHS needs a new building. He graduated from there in 1976, and could only laugh when asked about the building’s condition.
“It looks as bad as it ever did,” Foster said. “It has always looked dated and dilapidated. Most people know that.”
Foster’s support could be key in the district’s conscious effort to sway the business community.
Foster is supporting the district’s efforts for the betterment of the Grand Junction area.
“A good education system is the cornerstone of a good community,” he said.