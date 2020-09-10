The program that provided free meals to students over the summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been extended through the end of the year, School District 51 announced in a news release last week.
“Your heart hurts when you see a kid with only a muffin for lunch,” said Maggie Stanek, nutrition services manager at Clifton Elementary School. “You see guilt in a kid’s face when they can’t pay for their lunch. It’s nice to know that little Billy can get that meal for free, now.”
Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, announced the decision on Aug. 31, saying that it was critical to provide this service to families as the country tries to recover after being decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring.
As of October 2019, about 46% of the 22,000 students in the district qualified for free and reduced meals, said Dan Sharp, director of nutrition services at D51. Because of the pandemic, that number could increase into the range of 52-54%, he estimated. He emphasized that those are merely the students who qualify for the program and there are plenty more that are right on the cusp of the threshold.
Despite about half of the students qualifying for free and reduced meals, there’s stigma about the program.
“A lot of people don’t want handouts. Before, you’d have to identify and single out the kid who is on free and reduced meals in the lunch line,” Sharp said. “Now that everyone has it, it erases the stigma.”
Stanek also said that there is a large need in the community for accessible food.
Prior to working in the kitchen at Clifton, she also worked at Rocky Mountain Elementary School and was a substitute at “dozens” of others before that, she said.
The schools may have changed but the need never did.
The meals follow the “My Plate” system of portions, which includes protein, grains, fruits and vegetables. The meals also come with free milk. Sharp said the district had the option to circumvent nutritional standards in order to provide the free meals, but chose not to.
“I had one parent come up to me over the summer and thank us for this because their child was learning the importance of meal portions,” Stanek said.
Nationally, a bill called the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2019 was introduced in congress but is still in the early stages of the legislative process. While its status is up in the air, Sharp and Stanek hope that, locally, this extension is a trial run for permanent change.
“There are families that don’t apply because of stigma or because they don’t want to add some debt when a student gets food,” Sharp said. “The standard for free and reduced lunch doesn’t account for inflation, so it’s an outdated threshold and an outdated stigma.”