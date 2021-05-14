Proposed changes to physical education programs for students with special needs in District 51 are still drawing concern.
Last week, School District 51 sent a memo to parents and staff that its adaptive PE program would see changes at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including staffing cuts.
In a follow-up on the issue included in Superintendent Diana Sirko’s weekly report, Sirko explained the in-person adaptive PE program would transition to one “focused on integrating children into physical education classes with their peers as much as possible.”
The move will trim the adaptive PE teaching staff from four specialists to two during a transition period. Eventually, there would be one specialist tasked with training other teachers in the district to handle adaptive PE and other special education-based duties.
Jen Mendenhall, whose middle-school daughter is a special-needs student, said the reaction from parents to the district’s plan has been overwhelmingly negative.
“Oh my gosh, people are not happy at all,” Mendenhall said. The adaptive program “gives so much to all the kids, not just because it’s PE that they can access, but it also helps them with life skills that they’re going to use, even once they’re out of school.Parents are not happy at all. They’re very disappointed and we’re hoping we can come to some sort of resolution that they can postpone or just completely change their minds about this decision.”
Mendenhall is in a group of about 26 families who are working to convince the school district to reverse its course. This group has started a letter and email campaign to build support among district parents and the community.
This group has also met with Sirko and Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill. They plan to attend the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to air their concerns.
“We just really hope that they recognize, as a school district, how important this is to all of the kids that they’re able to get out and move around and do things that they don’t normally do like swimming and biking, and also to be able to hang out with their peers while they’re in the general education PE Program,” Mendenhall said.
COMMUNITY REACTION
Mendenhall says the decision to reduce the adaptive PE program didn’t come from Sirko. Mendenhall said Sirko was “blindsided” by the district’s plan and parents’ objections.
For her part, Sirko said she knew the program was being adjusted but not the specifics of the effort.
“I know they wanted to beef up the transitioning program to help kids transition to the world of work for special-needs students,” Sirko told The Daily Sentinel. “I was aware they wanted to do that and were making some changes to make sure that all of our special-needs students were getting the amount of physical education that they’re supposed to have with their PE. I didn’t know the specifics of how they were doing that, though. I started hearing from parents the scope of their concerns and what this might mean for a program at a school, that kind of thing.
“We just haven’t gotten that far, yet.”
The district says that after the changes, all staff members will be trained by the one remaining specialist, but parents see faults in the plan.
“The existing four teachers they have right now all have a hard time covering what they already do very well, and they could do their jobs even better if they had additional staff,” Mendenhall said. “Classroom teachers and parents are already so overwhelmed and trying to deal with what they’re already doing that I don’t understand how or why you would even want them to take on adapted PE.
“I really think they’re trying to take money out of one program that’s working really well, that parents and students love, and put it into other areas of Special Education, where that money needs to come from budget line items in other places. I don’t think they’re thinking correctly.”
Sirko plans to speak soon with District 51 Executive Director of Student Services Patti Virden and Director of Special Education Student Services Teresa Bandel-Schott, the two top special education authorities in the district, about the district’s next steps of evaluating the adaptive PE program.
“Over the course of the last two weeks, I’ve met with our PE coordinator, our special ed director, our executive director of student services, and many teachers and parent groups,” Sirko said. “There are two very clear sides to this issue. There’s a fear that students will be losing some special services that they’ve had. It’s actually designed to help increase services, but naturally, there’s a fear that there will be a sense of loss by students.”
Parents aren’t the only ones alarmed by the district’s plan. One such objector was Walt Bergman, who was a special-education teacher with District 51 for more than two decades
“Specialists are definitely a better way to go,” said the long-retired Bergman. “They have a better understanding of the student and their medical condition that regular people might not be privy to, so they might have some of that more pertinent information. They’re trained to work with specific needs. There’s a national standard for adaptive PE teachers that’s quite stringent, actually, and it covers all disabilities.
“Any time they cut or diminish a program, the kids will suffer, no doubt.”
Special Olympics Colorado has a long history of coordinating with adaptive PE teachers and programs to host events, such as the annual District 51 Adaptive Track Meet at Stocker Stadium.
A statement on the situation was provided to The Daily Sentinel by Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO Megan Scremin:
“Special Olympics Colorado is grateful to those who share our commitment to furthering the full and equitable inclusion of all student athletes, whether on the field of play, in the classroom, or in the community. Through our Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming, we are creating more accepting and inclusive school climates for students with and without intellectual disabilities in more than 400 schools and universities throughout the state. We hope the parties involved in this matter will find a way to ensure that the benefits of fitness and sports will continue to be accessible to students of all abilities.”