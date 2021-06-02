School District 51’s summer school program is back for 2021 and bigger than ever.
The program, called Summer Extension, will run Monday through Thursday beginning today and ending June 29. Every grade will be offered, and nearly each school in the district will host students.
About 2,517 students were enrolled as of May 25.
Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, the D51 summer school program would see between 500-1,000 students.
“We didn’t have this last year because of the pandemic. Now, we’re seeing more students enrolled because of learning gaps from COVID-19,” said Josh Warinner, director of the high school Summer Extension program. “Money we got from the (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Grant pretty much allowed us to do this districtwide and make it more comprehensive.”
Summer Extension will be offered at 34 locations throughout the school district: 22 elementary schools, three middle schools and nine high schools — which includes the four main high schools, R-5 High School, Grand River Academy, District 51 Online, Fruita 8/9 and Career Center. Gateway School will be hosting all grades, too. Students from every school are eligible to enroll.
District officials said that they will be fully staffed at all sites.
“Only about 80% of enrolled kids actually show up. And with school just ending, enrollment is in flux,” said Warinner, who is also an assistant principal at Grand Junction High School. “Some students who were failing two weeks ago may have been able to pull that to a passing grade since then, or vice versa. A lot of students also show up on the first day and we enroll them there.”
Planning for Summer Extension first began in the fall but stopped when District 51 began to anticipate a sharp increase in summer enrollment. Planning fully resumed about two months ago, said Emily Currey, elementary program director for Summer Extension.
“Josh and I have done this before but we’ve never done this program on a district scale, so we’re kind of building the plane as we fly,” said Currey, who is also an assistant principal at Dos Rios Elementary.
It can be difficult to pin down one reason why enrollment has grown but it’s likely because of the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year, district officials have said.
Data presented at multiple meetings has shown that the abrupt shift to virtual learning caused significant declines in academic performance and mental health, something district officials call the COVID slide.
“Several students were quarantined over the year and although every school and teacher made the efforts to help the students keep up with their learning, there are a handful who, due to the missed in-person classes had a more difficult time recovering the learning during the year,” Warinner said. “This is why summer extension is so important — to meet the needs of the lost learning over the course of the year.”
Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Students’ schedules will depend on specific programs.
“Some high school kids may need to finish missing or incomplete assignments, some may need to make up one or two credits in order to graduate and will be done in a couple of weeks,” Warinner said.
These students are assigned classrooms by what content they plan to study. So they’d be in one room for one subject, take a lunch break, then head to another room for a second subject.
Each site will have its own schedule, but each will include blocks for breaks and for meals. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, as will busing.
COVID CONCERNS?
For the most part, summer extension will be following the district’s standards for COVID-19 mitigation and protection.
Masks and social distancing are required, seating charts will be enforced and teachers will be sanitizing desks in between classes. Each site will have a health assistant and there will be two nurses for the district.
However, students will not be required to fill out daily symptom trackers like they were supposed to every day this year, Currey and Warinner said.
Health officials have said that in-person learning is a victim of rising COVID-19 cases, not a perpetrator.
From mid-August through Nov. 11, Mesa County Public Health had recorded just one instance of student-to-student transmission, student-to-adult transmission and adult-to-student transmission, Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
“We know we’re not a cause for transmission. We enforce masks, socially distance and enforce other protocols,” Warinner said.
The school district had more outbreaks as the school year was winding down.
Eleven schools, including one charter school, landed on Mesa County’s outbreak list in the final four weeks of the semester, including three high schools.
Nine of the outbreaks were reported in the previous two weeks.
Warinner and Currey are confident that they’ll be able to find success in bringing students back into buildings and avoiding outbreaks during summer school. Credit recovery students can access their learning program from home.
But for other students at all levels, there aren’t any online options.
“There is less than a month of summer extension, and it would take time to have teachers change their lesson plans, and hand out Chromebooks and hotspots if needed,” said district spokesperson Emily Shockley.
“(Teachers) need students face-to-face to do their best work, especially for the students who are now needing extra time because they fell behind during remote learning last spring.”
If a student doesn’t finish all of their work in time, there’s a possibility the district works with them to finish things up.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Currey said. “Even if they don’t finish, they got what they got. That’s two weeks they wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY
Warinner and Currey agreed that the summer school program is needed now more than usual.
Currey said that it’s a great opportunity for students to catch up on whatever students may have missed and close the COVID gap.
Warinner, who has been working in the summer program for about eight years, is excited to have the program back.
“I love seeing the students. They need extra love and support, and with smaller classes (compared to spring and fall classes) we can give them that,” he said.
For more information on how to enroll your student into summer extension, visit d51schools.org.