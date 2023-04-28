Students, parents, Mesa County Valley School District officials and faculty from Fruita Monument and Grand Junction high schools take part in a ceremony to honor students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average for all four years of high school at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
Fruita Monument High School Principal Todd McClaskey gives recognition to students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average for all four years of high school at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
Students, parents, Mesa County Valley School District officials and faculty from Fruita Monument and Grand Junction high schools take part in a ceremony to honor students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average for all four years of high school at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School Principal Todd McClaskey gives recognition to students who maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average for all four years of high school at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall speaks to student scholars, parents and educators at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
CMU John Marshall
Scott Crabtree
List of Superintendent Scholars from Central High School.
List of Superintendent Scholars from Fruita Monument High School.
List of Superintendent Scholars from Grand Junction High School.
List of Superintendent Scholars from Palisade High School.
List of Superintendent Scholars from Grand River Academy and Mesa Valley Community School
In a day filled with three separate ceremonies, Mesa County Valley School District 51 recognized student achievement and longtime teachers and staff at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Thursday.
The Superindent’s Scholars Award Day was held to recognize students who achieved the highest level of academic standards by maintaining at least a 4.0 grade point average through all four years of high school.
A total of 173 students from Central, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade high schools, as well as from Mesa Valley Community School and Grand River Academy achieved that level of academic excellence.
Fruita Monument and Grand Junction students were recognized in a morning ceremony and Central, Palisade, Grand River and Mesa Valley were recognized in an afternoon ceremony.
Superintendent Brian Hill and Colorado Mesa University John Marshall spoke at the ceremonies.
Later in the afternoon, also at the convention center, D51 honored employees for their years of service and employees who will be retiring from the school district at the end of the school year.
There are 66 employees retiring this year.
The school district recognized employees for five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service.
There were 171 with five years of service, 100 with a decade of service, 47 with 20 years and 35 with 25 years. There were 11 with more than 30 years of service.