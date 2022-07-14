The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a brief virtual meeting Tuesday night to discuss and vote on two business items.
The first item of business was to make a slight amendment to Superintendent Brian Hill’s contract, which went into effect July 1, to clarify that his insurance benefits would be paid for by the district, similar to all other full-time district employees.
The contract’s original language didn’t specify that this would be the case, even if it was assumed.
The resolution to adjust Hill’s contract stated the following:
“WHEREAS, by Resolution 21/22: 70 dated February 22, 2022, the Board of Education authorized a contract to hire Dr. Brian Hill as the District’s next Superintendent of Schools; and WHEREAS, section 3.2.3 (insurance) of said contract approved did not clearly define the agreement as to the parties responsibilities for associated costs; now THEREFORE, section 3.2.3 shall be modified to read as: ‘The District shall offer health, life, dental, and vision insurance coverage to Hill and his eligible dependents on the same basis as offered to all eligible full-time employees. Such insurance benefits will be paid by the District at no cost to Hill,’; and NOW, THEREFORE, RESOLVED that the Board of Education of Mesa County Valley School District 51 shall employ Dr. Brian Hill as the Superintendent of Schools for the District commencing July 1, 2022, under the terms of the employment contract entered into on February 22, 2022, with the above amended language, and directs the Board President and Secretary to execute said employment contract on behalf of the Board upon execution of same by Dr. Hill.”
“I just wanted some clarification on the insurance piece that was a little bit ambiguous, so we wanted to make sure that we got that clarified,” said Board of Education President Andrea Haitz. “I think it’s what we intended to do, but we needed it to be more specific.”
Hill’s contract pays him $221,000 per year, the same salary earned by his predecessor, Diana Sirko.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved 47 new assignments, which constitutes both new teacher hires and teachers transferring between district schools. A small handful of these teachers’ contracts will go into effect later this month and the rest will begin their tenures in August.